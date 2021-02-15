Thinkery children's museum reopening after closing because of Stage 5 coronavirus recommendations

The Thinkery children's museum is reopening.

It has been closed to the public since Dec. 23, when Austin and Travis County went into Stage 5 recommendations for COVID-19 because of the rising number of cases and hospitalizations.

Now the museum plans to open with limited visitors on Feb. 19, starting with members. The general public can start visiting on Feb. 20.

Now it is opening two-hour general admission time slots that will allow the museum to stay at 25 percent or less capacity. It is also restarting the Baby Bloomers program for children younger than 3.

Everyone 2 and older will need to wear a mask while visiting the Thinkery.

“We are very excited to welcome Austin’s kids, families, and caregivers back to Thinkery,” said Thinkery Chief Executive Officer Andy Bell, in a press release.

“Now more than ever, children and families need of opportunities for fun, play-based, interactive learning experiences,” he said “This is especially true for early learners, and we hope that the return of Baby Bloomers gives parents and caregivers with toddlers a chance to play and learn together in a fun, safe environment.”

The scheduled times slots will be:

9-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays

9-11 a.m. Saturdays Baby Bloomers only

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Saturdays

9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Sundays

Tickets can be purchased in advance at thinkeryaustin.org. A limited of number of walk-up tickets will be available.

The museum was closed from mid-March last year until the beginning of September, but offered online activities as well as online and in-person summer camp. Once it reopened with limited attendance, it offered increased safety and cleaning measures.

It did close for a week for deeper cleaning when there was a staff member with COVID-19.

During Stage 5, the Thinkery has continued to offer curbside sales from its gift shop as well as run its onsite preschool during Stage 5.