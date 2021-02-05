A reason to watch Super Bowl commercials: New Furniture Mall of Texas giving away $1,000 gift cards

Could watching the Super Bowl get you a $1,000 gift card for furniture?

The new Furniture Mall of Texas, which is opening Feb. 13, is planning to give away $100,000 in $1,000 gift cards during its Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. Viewers in the Austin area will have 24 hours to go to the Furniture Mall of Texas website to try to claim a gift card after watching the commercial.

The Furniture Mall of Texas will celebrate its Feb. 13 opening with a 9:30 a.m. event that includes more giveaways.

Furniture Mall of Texas is from the creators of the Furniture Mall of Kansas and Austin's Couch Potatoes. The 100,000-square-foot space is in the site of a former Target at the Shops at Tech Ridge, 12901 N Interstate 35, Building 3, Suite 300. It will feature 694 display rooms of furniture.

Furniture Mall of Texas includes spaces for Austin Grown, Austin's Couch Potatoes' in-house furniture brand that is made in Austin; the Amish Collection, wood furniture sets that can be selected or designed; the Outlet, a space for furniture that can be purchased and taken home that day; Apartment Living, furniture spaces that showcase pieces that work well in apartments and lofts; the Mattress Headquarters, with beds from manufacturers throughout the country; and Austin Market, which features 10 Central Texas makers including Austin Rug Co., Latin Roots Market and Nole Creative.

The Furniture Mall of Texas also has a Howdy Cafe and an event stage.

