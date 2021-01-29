Would you like to buy some Girl Scout cookies? Now you can through Favor

Girl Scouts of Central Texas is giving you yet another way to get Girl Scout Cookies this year.

Now you can order them through the Favor app.

Already, across the country you can order them through GrubHub. In Texas, Girl Scouts is offering Favor as well.

In Central Texas, cookie season is through Feb. 28.

Both GrubHub and Favor will pick up the cookies at a local cookie booth and deliver them to your doorstep.

Because of the pandemic, cookie booths in Travis County have been either drive-thru or by curbside delivery. Girl Scouts also have been setting up booths in their driveways or going door-to-door to sell cookies. You can find where local booths are at gsctx.org.

Individual Girl Scouts also can send links to their personal online store to friends and family members, who can order cookies to be delivered by the Girl Scout or shipped.

Look for more information in the coming days at gsctx.org, and watch places like Facebook and Twitter to see which friends have Girl Scouts selling.

This year, there's a new cookie: The Toast-Yay is inspired by French toast. It replaces the Thanks-a-lot shortbread dipped in chocolate.

Girl Scouts are also selling Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Lemonades, S'mores, and Caramel Chocolate Chip, which are gluten free.

Cookies are still $4, with gluten-free cookies selling for $5.