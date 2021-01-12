Want Girl Scout cookies? This year you can get them through Grubhub

This year, you can find your friendly, neighborhood Girl Scout to get your Girl Scout cookies, but you also can order cookies through GrubHub.

Girl Scouts USA is teaming up with the delivery service to serve areas where Girl Scout Cookies are being sold and only during that time. In Central Texas, cookie season is Jan. 20-Feb. 28.

GrubHub will go and pick up the cookies at a local cookie booth and deliver them to your doorstep.

Because of the pandemic, cookie booths in Travis County will be either drive-thru or offer curbside delivery. Girl Scouts also can set up booths in their driveways or go door-to-door to sell cookies. You also can find where local booths are at gsctx.org.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas also has increased girls' ability to offer contactless payment and hand-deliver cookies to friends and family. You can order online from your local Girl Scout, and she will deliver them to you or you can get them shipped to your door.

Look for more information in the coming days at gsctx.org, and watch places like Facebook and Twitter to see which friends have Girl Scouts selling.

This year, there's a new cookie: The Toast-Yay is inspired by French toast. It replaces the Thanks-a-lot shortbread dipped in chocolate.

Girl Scouts are also selling Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread, Lemonades, S'mores, and Caramel Chocolate Chip, which are gluten free.

Cookies are still $4, with gluten-free cookies selling for $5.