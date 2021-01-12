Thinkery children's museum to stay closed while Austin remains in Stage 5 for coronavirus

The Thinkery children's museum will remain closed for now.

The museum closed to visitors just before Christmas when Austin Public Health determined Austin had reached Stage 5 in risk of community spread for the coronavirus.

The Thinkery had been open for Path to Play sessions with limited attendance beginning Labor Day weekend.

In its announcement sent to families, the Thinkery wrote: "The entire Thinkery family looks forward to welcoming visitors back to the museum, and we're determined to reopen as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so. Thinkery will continue to monitor news and guidance from city, state and federal health authorities and we'll update you every Tuesday as to our plans for the following weekend."

The Thinkery's preschool remains open, and familican continue to support the museum by buying things online from the Thinkery Store and doing curbside pickup.

The Thinkery does offer activities to do can do at home at thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/. Activities include making a maze out of a box, playing with watercolor markers and making strawberry yogurt popsicles.

