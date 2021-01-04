Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Make pinwheels with Contemporary Austin museum's virtual family event

Nicole Villalpando
Austin 360
Gaven Yoss, 5, and Avery, 8, receive a summer art supply kits at the Contemporary Austin. The museum is holding free monthly family events virtually on the second Saturday of the month. You can order a free kit for these events the week before.

The Contemporary Austin art museum has been continuing to offer its Second Saturdays for Families events, but in a virtual way. 

This Saturday, the event features making pinwheels inspired by the artwork "The Stairs" by Monika Sosnowska. It's free and on Zoom

Here's the cool thing: You don't even have to buy the supplies to make the craft they are featuring each month.

You can order kits online at thecontemporaryaustin.org/digital/create/ and pick them up outside the Laguna Gloria location. 

On Saturday, a video of how to make the pinwheels will be on the Contemporary Austin's website. 

Sign up to get your free kit and more information about the event at thecontemporaryaustin.org/digital/create/.