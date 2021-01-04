Make pinwheels with Contemporary Austin museum's virtual family event
Nicole Villalpando
Austin 360
The Contemporary Austin art museum has been continuing to offer its Second Saturdays for Families events, but in a virtual way.
This Saturday, the event features making pinwheels inspired by the artwork "The Stairs" by Monika Sosnowska. It's free and on Zoom
Here's the cool thing: You don't even have to buy the supplies to make the craft they are featuring each month.
You can order kits online at thecontemporaryaustin.org/digital/create/ and pick them up outside the Laguna Gloria location.
On Saturday, a video of how to make the pinwheels will be on the Contemporary Austin's website.
Sign up to get your free kit and more information about the event at thecontemporaryaustin.org/digital/create/.