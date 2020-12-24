Understand your value in the context of God, not man

By Richard Robinson

Special to the American-Statesman

What is your value?

How do we assess our value in a society that has created a system where value is predicated on possessions? Does this mean that if I lack money, I have no value in society? Does it mean that if I do not own real estate or precious commodities like gold or diamonds or own something tangible, I have no value?

If our values were entirely dependent upon man, then maybe the answer is yes. A vast majority of people would be labeled worthless. However, I believe that the real value of life is assessed by the creator of life, which in every case is God. All people are deemed valuable.

The Gospel of Matthew outlines a conversation Jesus had with the disciples while preparing to send them out to the lost sheep of Israel. Within that conversation, various instructions were provided, along with an opportunity for Jesus to remind the disciples of their worth. "Are not two sparrows sold for a penny? Yet, not one of them will fall to the ground outside your Father's care. And even the very hairs of your head are all numbered. So don't be afraid; you are worth more than many sparrows." (Matt hew 10:29-31)

This comparative scripture of sparrows and men shows the disciplines of how significant they are to God It also gives them a new perspective on how they should view one another. (A single penny might not seem like much today; however, a penny (denarius) was equivalent to a full day's pay in their time.)

To expound on God's "many," imagine if you will, a desert. Now, imagine how many particles of sand there could be within a 1-mile radius. The count (of sand grains) would be unimaginable; likewise, God's "many" is incomprehensible.

Also, within the conversation, Jesus says to them, "even the very hairs of your head are numbered." Once again, Jesus is trying to drive home the idea that there is nothing about you that God does not know, and nothing about you that He is not concerned.

God cares about the most delicate details regarding His creation. His assessment is crucial. The error occurs when we allow other people to evaluate us, which can eventually lead to how we value ourselves. When we do this, we are ultimately enabling people to determine our potential. Unfortunately, those individuals making the assessment might not have the same love for you as God does, which can be to your detriment.

Why is verses 29-31 so important? It is essential because The Great Commission to teach the lost is an enormous task, and with that responsibility, there will be obstacles. In giving this assignment to the disciples, Jesus displayed a level of trust and a measure of confidence in them.

Secondly, a level of expectation is demonstrated in the scripture. Even though there could be some worry and doubt in the hearts of the disciples, Jesus still expected them to go and do the work that they have been called to. Verses 29-31 allows the disciples to understand that God has a vested interest in them. Which means He would assist them with any fear, concern or obstacle they would encounter.

This article began with a question — What is your value? Or, how do you assess your value? It will also conclude with the same question, but with a different approach. Now that you know how much God values you, will you continue to allow people to determine your worth?

The Rev. Richard E. Robinson III of the Trinity Tabernacle is a devoted man of God, a friend to humanity and has the desire to share the love of God with all. Doing Good Together is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.