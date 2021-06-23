Here's how you can watch June's 'strawberry' supermoon from a kayak in Austin

There's a strawberry moon rising — and in Austin, you can gaze at it from a boat on Barton Creek.

This Thursday, June's full moon, popularly known as a strawberry moon, will light up the night sky. Some consider it to be the last supermoon of 2021, although NASA says it only meets some definitions of a supermoon. Still, it's guaranteed to be big and bright.

The moon's sweet nickname does not describe its color, which is expected to be a gold hue. Rather, it comes from the moon's typical appearance during strawberry picking season. It was the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States who named it strawberry moon, according to NASA. In Europe, it's also been referred to as "rose moon" and "honey moon."

Austinites hoping to catch an extra-romantic glimpse of the strawberry moon can head down to Zilker Boat Rentals, which is holding a "Moonlight on the Creek" event. For $25, you can rent a canoe or kayak and take it out onto Barton Creek, where Bill Oliver and the Otter Space Band will be playing a floating concert.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.

