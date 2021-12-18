What days you can visit museums in Austin for free

Everyone knows you can catch a great concert in Austin, but it's also a city where you can catch a glimpse of a Frida Kahlo painting, the elegant sculptures of Elisabet Ney, and the genre-bending work of up-and-coming contemporary artists.

Austin is home to an incredible lineup of museums, many of which you can visit without spending a dime. Here's a guide to some of Austin's notable museums, and when you can visit them for free. The holidays might affect hours; check individual websites before going.

Thursday

Blanton Museum of Art

200 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

With a sprawling permanent collection that features works from Mexican muralists Diego Rivera and José Clemente Orozco, an eclectic mix of contemporary rotating exhibitions, and access to Ellsworth Kelly’s immersive installation “Austin,” visiting the Blanton Museum is well worth its usual $12 admission. But if you’re looking to skirt the fee, you can visit the Blanton on a Thursday. Every Thursday, the University of Texas museum waives its admission fees. Head over soon to see the wild sculptures of Luis Jiménez or an exhibit on 1960s pop art.

(blantonmuseum.org)

The Contemporary Austin’s Jones Center

700 Congress Ave.

The Jones Center, the downtown campus of the Contemporary Austin, is hard to miss. That’s because of Jim Hodges’ “With Liberty and Justice for All (A Work in Progress),” a sculpture of colorful block letters that spell out the famous phrase, which is positioned to be visible from the street. Inside, the Jones Center has two exhibition floors filled with similarly eye-catching modern art, as well as a rooftop with a stunning view. You can view all of it for free every Thursday, when the museum waives admission and stays open later, until 9 p.m.

(thecontemporaryaustin.org/jonescenter)

The Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria

3809 W. 35th St.

If you didn’t get enough contemporary art at the Jones Center, more awaits you at Laguna Gloria, the Contemporary Austin’s waterside campus. The grounds of Laguna Gloria house the Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park, an exciting collection of sculptures from modern artists. The museum's large sculptures mimic everything from tree trunks to old cars. Check them out on a Thursday, when the Contemporary Austin waives admission to the grounds.

(thecontemporaryaustin.org/lagunagloria)

Sunday

Mexic-Arte Museum

419 Congress Ave.

Since 1984, the Mexic-Arte Museum has brought cutting-edge art from Mexican, Latino and Latin American artists to downtown Austin. Currently, the museum houses “MX 21-Resistance, Reaffirmation & Resilience,” an exhibit dedicated to Mexico’s history, culture and future. With works from artists like Delilah Montoya and Sergio Sanchez Santamaria, the exhibit explores the perseverance of Mexico's Indigenous people and the presence of Mexican culture in the U.S. If you visit the Mexic-Arte Museum on a Sunday, you can access the show free of charge.

(mexic-artemuseum.org)

Daily

Women and Their Work

1311 E. Cesar Chavez St.

A peer-reviewed data analysis from 2018 found that in 18 major U.S. art museums, collections were 87% male and 85% white. Women and Their Work, a gallery located in East Austin, has been trying to challenge that reality since 1978. The gallery specializes in showcasing art created by women, particularly women living and working in Texas. Currently, Women and Their Work is hosting “Pattern Language” by Rehab El Sadek, an Egyptian-born artist who has lived and worked in Austin among other places internationally. You can see “Pattern Language” — and every other exhibit at Women and Their Work — free of charge. Donations are accepted.

(womenandtheirwork.org)

George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center

1165 Angelina St.

The George Washington Carver Museum began as a library. It was built in 1926 at the corner of Ninth and Guadalupe streets, then relocated to East Austin in 1933 after Black residents petitioned the city for a library in their neighborhood. Thus, it became known as the “colored branch” of the Austin library system before it was renamed in 1947 after inventor and scientist George Washington Carver. Today, the building serves as a museum honoring the cultural contributions of Black Americans. The museum is free, and it is currently hosting an exhibition with work from the inaugural cohort of the Small Black Museum Residency Project.

(austintexas.gov/department/george-washington-carver-museum-cultural-and-genealogy-center)

Elisabet Ney Museum

304 E. 44th St.

In the late 19th century, sculptor Elisabet Ney left her studio in Berlin and moved to Austin. Today, you can visit the Hyde Park house she occupied. Inside, you’ll find the world’s largest collection of Ney’s work, which include busts and statues of iconic leaders. Until Jan. 9, the museum is also hosting an exhibit of the photography of Marie Ely, a contemporary artist who was born and raised in Texas. Admission to the Elisabet Ney Museum is free.

(austintexas.gov/department/elisabet-ney-museum)

Harry Ransom Center

300 W. 21st St.

Getting to view a Frida Kahlo painting for free is not something to take for granted. So if you haven’t visited the Harry Ransom Center yet, what are you waiting for? The museum’s archive includes Kahlo’s “Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird),” as well as paintings by literary figures like Tennessee Williams and Anne Sexton. You can always visit the Harry Ransom Center, which is a part of the University of Texas at Austin, for free.

(hrc.utexas.edu)

Austin Nature and Science Center

2389 Stratford Drive

Enhance your next trip to Zilker Park by paying a visit to the Austin Nature and Science Center. Located on the western edge of Zilker, the center provides Austinites with interactive and educational exhibits on nature, teaching the public about everything from sundials to prehistoric creatures. The center’s wildlife exhibits spotlight animals native to Central Texas, and a tree trail provides a spot to catch some shade while learning about the flora native to Austin. Entrance to the Austin Nature and Science Center is always free.

(austintexas.gov/department/austin-nature-science-center)