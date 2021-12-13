Don't worry — you can still get Christmas trees at these five farms in and around Austin

Don't have your Christmas tree yet? This is "not the year to wait until the last minute," Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association, told the Statesman. That's because of supply chain and environmental issues, which have reduced the supply of trees nationwide.

But don't fret — yet. There are still firs to go around in Austin. Here are five places in and near the city where you can still pick up a tree.

Papa Noel Christmas Trees

Multiple locations

In 1980, Jimmy Coan left his home in North Carolina to find the perfect place to sell his Christmas trees, according to his son Beau Coan. Jimmy ended up in Austin on December 8, the same day musician John Lennon was murdered. He found himself in awe of the communal sorrow he observed in Austin, and taken by the city’s sense of community and love of music. That’s how Papa Noel Christmas Trees was born. Now, they sell trees harvested in North Carolina at six locations in and around Austin, including a location along MoPac Expressway, one in Bee Cave and one in Cedar Park. Papa Noel also delivers trees, and can help you set them up in your home.

Elgin CHRISTmas Tree Farm

120 Natures Way, Elgin, Texas 78621

This family-owned farm has been raising and selling Christmas trees in Elgin since 1984, and you can still head over to pick out a tree before they run out for the season. In addition to tree shopping, Elgin CHRISTmas Tree Farm offers a number of family friendly activities, including a hayride, “Tuesday playdays” for kids and families, and church services every Sunday. The farm is about a half hour drive from downtown Austin.

Optimist Club of Austin

2813 San Gabriel, Austin, TX 78705

Attention, Longhorns: The Optimist Club of Austin is selling Christmas trees right next to campus. The volunteer organization, which is a member of international service organization Optimism International, has set up (tree) shop in West Campus. Head over to San Gabriel Street to buy a tree from the group, which is raising money for charity. All profit is donated to a variety of organizations, including Boy and Girl Scouts, local schools and children’s athletic programs.

Brungot Farms

204 E Little Elm Trail, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Get your Christmas tree just north of Austin city limits at Brungot Farms, which is selling trees from North Carolina at the Twin Lakes YMCA in Cedar Park. You can browse and preorder the Fraser firs on Brungot’s website. The YMCA is about 25 minutes driving from downtown Austin. Can’t make it? Brungot also offers delivery.

Evergreen Farms

242 Monkey Rd, Elgin, TX 78621

Evergreen Farms has been harvesting trees in Elgin since 1996, and you can visit them to pick out the perfect Christmas tree. The farm has closed its fields for freshly-cut trees for the season, but they still have a number of pre-cut firs from Washington and North Carolina that you can buy. Additionally, Evergreen has a nature trail, a playground, farm animals and a concession stand with s’mores and hot chocolate, making it a festive weekend spot for families.