Austin holiday gift guide 2021: Shop local with these 9 finds

Thanksgiving has come and gone, which means two things: First, Mariah Carey is officially allowed to serenade the masses through our car speakers, and second, it's time to start gift shopping. If you’re looking for a place to start, Austin360 has got you covered with an Austin-inspired gift guide. We’ve curated a selection of local gifts perfect for every last aunt, grandpa, cousin, coworker and neighbor on your list. Happy holidays.

A rainbow Austin T-shirt from the Little Gay Shop, $25

You can’t go wrong with getting someone an uber-soft T-shirt for the holidays. This one, made by Pride Socks and available at the Little Gay Shop on Airport Boulevard, is simple: a minimalist rainbow sits atop the word “Austin” on a dark grey background. The Little Gay Shop opened its East Austin store in summer 2020, and it supplies all things queer. If the rainbow T-shirt is a little too subdued for the people on your list, you can always go for a “Lone Star Queer” iron-on patch ($8), a Dolly Parton coffee mug ($9) or a shirt that simply says “gay & tired” ($25), because who isn’t?

(828 Airport Blvd.; thelittlegayshop.com)

An Austin FC jersey from the Verde Store, $105

Prior to 2021, Austin was the largest city in the United States without a major professional sports league team. That changed in April, when Austin FC played its first MLS match. Then in June, the team played its first home game at Q2 Stadium, where fans spent a good part of the summer and fall donning bright green T-shirts, jerseys, tutus and face paint to cheer the team on. If you have a relative or loved one hoping to join in on the fun, stop by the Verde Store to pick them up an Austin FC jersey, hat or water bottle. Though the team didn't have the best season ever in 2021, there's always next year.

(10414 McKalla Place; austinfc.com/shop)

A Lizzo coloring book from Black Pearl Books, $14.99

All the rumors are true — you can get a Lizzo coloring book at Black Pearl Books. It’s the perfect way to introduce any kids you’re shopping for to the wonderful world of Lizzo, the incredible singer, rapper and flutist who hails from Houston. It’s also a great gift for any adult in your life who could use a little more Zen. For the artistically challenged, the shelves of this bookstore, which is owned by Katrina Brooks and dedicated to representation, are stocked with some of the best releases of this year, like Nikole Hannah-Jones’s “The 1619 Project,” a book that expands on her work for the New York Times, and John Paul Brammer’s “Hola Papi: How to Come Out In A Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons,” which features an essay that takes place in Austin.

(4803 Burnet Road inside Ten Thousand Villages; blackpearlbookstore.com)

An Austin artist’s vinyl from Waterloo Records, $15-$35

Double down on supporting local Austin arts by buying the vinyl record of an Austin artist from the storied small business Waterloo Records. It’s no secret that a plethora of incredible musicians call Austin home, and picking up a record from one will make any music lover on your list smile this year. Some recent release to get you started: Shakey Graves’ 2021 re-release of his album “Roll the Bones” ($34.98), Sir Woman’s EP from late 2020 ($15.98) or Charley Crockett’s 2021 release “Music City USA” ($25.98).

(600A N. Lamar Blvd.; waterloorecords.com)

A watercolor print of the White Horse from Coloring Austin, $30

What better way to commemorate nights spent twirling around in your cowboy boots at one of Austin’s premier honky-tonks than with a native Austinite’s watercolor painting of it? Avery Price is the artist behind Coloring Austin, a vendor dedicated to capturing Austin’s nooks and crannies in dreamy watercolors. If the loved one you’re shopping for is more of an outdoors person, you can buy a watercolor of Barton Springs. For the coffee addicts, there’s a lovely rendition of Mozart’s Coffee Roasters. But if you’re not satisfied with the prints Price is already selling, you can always commission your own.

(coloringaustin.com)

Does it get any more Austin than indie mega-store BookPeople and Willie Nelson? The iconic musician and activist released his latest book, “Willie Nelson’s Letters to America,” earlier this year. A memoir-esque series of letters intermingle with some of Nelson’s best lyrics to make this book, which averages a 4.27-out-of-5-star rating on GoodReads. Another great choice from Austin’s biggest local bookstore is “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth” ($32). Co-authored by Bryan Burrough, Chris Tomlinson and Jason Stanford, the book is a critical re-examination of the Battle of the Alamo and how Texans have told its story over the years. Released earlier this year to critical acclaim, “Forget the Alamo” would make a great present for any history buff on your list.

(603 N. Lamar Blvd.; bookpeople.com)

From a Willie Nelson pilot episode that was taped in 1974 and an Olivia Rodrigo episode that airs this weekend (Dec. 4), "Austin City Limits" is the longest-running music television series ever. An "Austin City Limits" T-shirt is an ideal gift to celebrate the iconic show, which airs on PBS and has kept so many Austinites entertained over the years. We’re partial to this TV-and-VHS-tapes blue tee, but the "ACL" website has plenty of posters and apparel you can add to your shopping cart this winter.

(shop.acltv.com)

A bottle of sake from Texas Saké Company, $16.50

Sake may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Austin, but the Texas Saké Company, based in town, has been putting a Texas twist on the Japanese beverage for the last ten years. Their sake comes with eccentric flavor notes like melon, anise and tropical fruit. For a classy gift, you can shop craft sake on their website or at their taproom.

(440 E. St. Elmo Road; txsake.com)

An H-E-B Bakery Butter Tortilla Scented Candle from H-E-B, $12.96

For this last gift idea, we’re deviating from Austin’s small businesses and directing you to Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B. We’re doing it with good reason, though, because we would be remiss to leave out one of the most shocking product releases of 2021: the H-E-B Bakery Butter Tortilla Scented Candle. But wait, there’s more. As Austin360 editor Eric Webb wrote back in July, “butter tortilla is not the only candle scent H-E-B is hawking that seeks to evoke even more visceral loyalty in your soft, Texan little lizard brain.” That’s right — H-E-B also sells candles scented like their two-bite brownies, cowboy cookies and more. Consider pairing this thoughtful present with a case of Topo Chico, because the best holiday present of all is help preparing for the next Topo Chico shortage.

(Various locations; heb.com)