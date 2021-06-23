Hamilton Pool near Austin closed to swimmers for 'foreseeable future' due to falling rocks

Hoping to hit some Central Texas swimming holes this summer? Well, some sad news: The water at Hamilton Pool Preserve is closed to swimmers for the foreseeable future due to falling rocks, Travis County Parks officials said.

"We do not expect swimming to be allowed this summer," according to the Travis County Parks website.

Rocks started to fall after the freeze that hit Texas in February. Water seeped into cracks on the rocky area above the pool, and when it froze, it expanded and caused things to shift, officials said.

"The reason this is closed is out of an abundance of caution," said Hector Nieto, Travis County spokesman. "We want to make certain of the safety of our swimmers. That is why we closed the pool while we continue to work with the University of Texas to determine stability of the rocks and make certain none fall into the pool."

The county previously worked on the same issue with the university last year at Reimers Ranch Park.

Hamilton Pool has become a popular summer destination over the years. The swimming hole is the result of thousands of years of water erosion that formed the landmark's grotto and canyon. Its 50-foot waterfall makes for stunning, Instagram-ready visuals.

The trail underneath Hamilton Pool's overhang also is currently closed for safety reasons. Visitors can still access the pool's beach, but they cannot go around the pool to the area below its waterfall. Saturday morning guided hikes are also suspended.

But not all the fun is closed — visitors can still go to the preserve's park. Make a reservation online at parks.traviscountytx.gov/parks/hamilton-pool-preserve.