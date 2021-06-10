Here's your guide to celebrating Pride Month in Austin this June

Although Austin Pride won't host its annual parade and festival until Aug. 14, there still are plenty of ways to celebrate all things queer this June. Pride Month is celebrated in honor of the Stonewall uprising, the New York LGBTQ community's 1969 rebellion against police raids at the Stonewall Inn; the uprising was led by transgender activists of color like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

This month, groups like Austin Black Pride and businesses the Little Gay Shop on Airport Boulevard are honoring that history with a number of events led by trans people, Black people and other people of color.

Celebrate Pride: What are the origins of Pride Month? And who should we thank for the LGBTQ celebration?

Here's how you can join in for the rest of the month. Check austin360.com for more updates through the month.

Thursday, June 10

Celebrate trans pride with music and merch (6 p.m.): FLAVNT Streetwear, an Austin-based queer clothing brand, is taking over the Little Gay Shop for Austintatious, an event that celebrates the trans community. Head over to Airport Boulevard for music by DJ Boyfriend, merch from local queer vendors and a raffle to raise money for Equality Texas. (thelittlegayshop.com)

Friday, June 11

Bring the heat to Cheer Up Charlies (7 p.m.): Frida Friday ATX and Fuego ATX are teaming up for a dance party and market centered around queer and trans people of color. Artists and performers include Chorizo Funk, La Morena and Tatiana Cholula. (fridafridayatx.org)

The category is ballroom (9 p.m.): Stasha Sanchez Garçon and DJ Akasha Luxe of HBO's "Legendary" will be special guests at the Coming to Austin Ball. Categories will include realness, runway, sex siren and butch queen in pumps. Presented by Capital City Ball and Austin Black Pride at Highland Lounge. Admission is $10 for ages 21 and older and $15 for guests 18-20. (eventbrite.com/e/coming-to-austin-ball-tickets-156338160647)

Saturday, June 12

Paint with pride at Austin Public Library (noon): Join the Austin Public Library and the Dougherty Arts Center in creating a paint-by-numbers mural to celebrate Pride. Public painting will take place every Saturday in June from noon to 3 p.m. at the St. John branch, 7500 Blessing Ave. (library.austintexas.gov/event/making-crafting/paint-pride-760445)

Talk intersectionality with queer BIPOC (1 p.m.): Austin Black Pride is hosting "Queers Talking in Private," a dialogue on the queer and trans experience for Black people, Indigenous people and other people of color. The conversation will take place at Homewood Suites Downtown and explore institutional racism, resource accessibility, allyship and self-care. (facebook.com/events/200716535226328)

Take your kids to Drag Queen Story Hour (1 p.m.): Cholula Lemon, a New York-based drag queen, will be reading children's stories over Zoom in an event hosted by Austin Public Library and AIA Austin's LGBTQIA+ Alliance & Architecture: K-12 Committee. The event is recommended for children ages 3 and up. (library.austintexas.gov)

Toss around ye olde pigskin with the Austin Gay Flag Football League (1 p.m.): The league, which was established in 2018 to create a safe space for queer folks to play American flag football, is hosting a Pride party for the community. There will be music and face painting, and a portion of proceeds from the $5 tickets will go to Out Youth. (creekandcave.com/show/atxgfl-pride-party)

Grab your blankets and bug spray to watch "Pariah" (8 p.m.): The 2011 acclaimed indie drama that follows Alike, a lesbian coming of age in Brooklyn, will be shown in the backyard of The Little Gay Shop. Oddwood Brewing will provide free beer. (thelittlegayshop.com)

READ: Following hateful message over Pride cookies, the line at this Lufkin bakery wrapped around the street

Sunday, June 13

Channel your pride in a downward-facing dog (1 p.m.): Head to Flow Yoga Westgate for an hour of donation-based Pride Flow yoga. The practice will be followed by a wellness discussion and a dance party, and proceeds will go to the Human Rights Campaign. (eventbrite.com/e/pride-extravaganza-tickets-157509008685)

Thursday, June 17

Laugh, dance and listen to a night celebrating Black queer excellence (7 p.m.): The Little Gay Shop is hosting a variety show called "Black and Queer as (Expletive)," which will feature poetry, comedy, music and drag performances. Drinks will be available on site, and proceeds will go to Out Youth. (thelittlegayshop.com)

Now through June 20

Rejoice with trans, Black and brown art at Little Gay Shop: "Trans Joy, Black Joy, Brown Joy" is an art show that puts a spotlight on local queer artists of color. The show is free and open to the public, and is hosted at the Little Gay Shop from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (thelittlegayshop.com)

Friday, June 25

Hear poetry from three queer writers at BookWoman (7 p.m.): The bookstore, which champions women and queer authors, is hosting an online event celebrating three award-winning LGBTQ+ writers. The reading will feature writers KB Brookins, David Meischen and ire'ne lara silva, and it will be hosted by poet Cindy Huyser. (ebookwoman.com)

READ: A word of advice: John Paul Brammer's memoir 'Hola Papi' comes to BookPeople in Austin

Saturday, June 26

Shop local and queer-owned plants, candles and ice cream (noon): Eastside Pop Up and the Little Gay Shop are teaming up to deliver a queer outdoor market, which will feature purveyors of temporary tattoos, craft coffee, CBD delicacies and more. The event will also feature a pop-up museum curated by Thee Gay Agenda. (thelittlegayshop.com)

Sip on craft cocktails and stock up on local goods (5 p.m.): Austin Monthly and Still Austin Whiskey Co. are teaming up to put on this pop-up market at the distillery (440 E. Saint Elmo Road, Unit F), which will feature festive cocktails, drag performances and a variety of queer-owned businesses. The event will benefit Out Youth. (eventbrite.com/e/pride-pop-up-tickets-155669528751)

Work up a sweat at Zilker Park with F45 Training (6:30 p.m.): Join the F45 fitness community for an outdoor bootcamp at Zilker Park. The Pride in the Park event will have refreshments and feature LGBTQ+ vendors. (eventbrite.com/e/pride-in-the-park-tickets-157267093109)

Wednesday, June 30

Take pride in the local music scene (6 p.m.): Celebrate the end of Pride Month with Pride in Local Music, a collaboration between Austin and Nashville that puts a spotlight on local queer artists from both cities. Stream it at home, or join one of the many watch parties happening around the city. (prideinlocalmusic.com/watch-parties.html)