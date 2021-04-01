East Austin bar Whisler's serving Quentin Tarantino-inspired cocktails this spring

Ready to dip your toes into spring nightlife, but still a little sad about leaving behind a year straight of movies on the couch? Whisler's has something you might like.

The East Austin cocktail spot has launched a spring menu of drinks inspired by the films of director Quentin Tarantino. "Each drink imitates Tarantino’s distinct style — visually artistic, completely unexpected and expertly executed," according to a news release, "also what Whisler’s is known for."

(More like "Gulp Fiction," am I right ...)

The Tarantino homages include:

5 Dollar Milkshake: Inspired by "Pulp Fiction" and created by bartender Ian McAlister, it's a Tiki-esque drink with vanilla-coconut cream, Smith & Cross Rum, apricot and pineapple, with a milkshake straw and a cherry, of course.

Five Point Palm Exploding Heart Technique: Inspired by "Kill Bill" and created by bartender Sean Skvarka, it's a highball featuring Toki (Japanese whiskey), pandan leaf, Meyer lemon, yuzu and honey ginger.

Flower Child: Inspired by "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" and created by bartender Sean Smith, it features Strega, jasmine and lychee.

Stuntman Mike: Inspired by "Death Proof," it contains gin, green chartreuse, honeydew, lime and mint.

Teddy (Expletive) Ballgame: Inspired by "Inglorious Basterds," it features house-infused sunflower vodka, Averna, lemon and cola.

Find the full menu of cocktails at /whislersatx.com/menu. Whisler's, 1816 E. Sixth St., has food from Golden Tiger food truck on site.

