Surprise! Ashanti is coming to SXSW in Austin on Tuesday

What's love? It's a big name popping into town this week for a South by Southwest concert.

Grammy Award winner Ashanti will perform at Empire Garage (696 E. Seventh St.) on Tuesday. Doors open at 9 p.m.

No RSVP is required, but the performance is for badge-holders only.

Ashanti, known for R&B hits like "Foolish," played SXSW in 2016 at Brazos Hall, and she stopped by H-E-B- Center in Cedar Park in 2019.

Empire Garage on Tuesday night is hosting the SXSW Music Festival opening party. Acts playing include Moonchild Sanelly (8:20 p.m.), CIFIKA (7:30 p.m.), Tuyo (6:30 p.m.) and DJ Rosegold. Moonchild Sanelly's set is scheduled to end at 9 p.m.

More SXSW:Anne Hathaway got some of the best tacos in Austin

Check out our music critics' picks for what artists to see at SXSW this year.