Ethan Hawke on SXSW, why he loves Austin and Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward's heroic love

Paul loved Joanne, and Joanne loved Paul. And after a minute of conversation, it’s clear Ethan loves them both.

“I can't wait for you to see the whole series,” Ethan Hawke tells the American-Statesman about “The Last Movie Stars,” his new documentary about Hollywood royal couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. The story is told in six chapters, the first of which will get a world premiere at South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday. After the fest, the documentary will stream on CNN+ first and HBO Max later.

Newman and Woodward met in the 1950s theater world, and they were married from 1958 until Newman’s death in 2008. During a decades-spanning romance, they become legends: Newman in cinema classics like “Cool Hand Luke” and Woodward in films like “The Three Faces of Eve,” for which she won an Oscar. Their partnership also brought artistic collaborations and activist work.

Early in the pandemic, one of their daughters asked Hawke to direct a documentary about the stars. He mined archival interviews (originally conducted for an abandoned Newman memoir) of the couple and famous friends like Elia Kazan, Gore Vidal and Sidney Lumet.

In “The Last Movie Stars,” Hawke gathers a cast of modern luminaries — Laura Linney, Sam Rockwell, Zoe Kazan and Oscar Isaac among them — to give voice to these memories. The documentary starts with two young performers who did not yet live up to the title of the project.

“It strangely gets better and better," Hawke says. “It's kind of an inspiration, that people's lives get more interesting as they get older. We're so conditioned to be told that the best part of your life is when you're 24. It's really nice to see a couple of 70-year-olds kicking ass.”

Before the SXSW premiere, we talked to Hawke about getting to know these strangers very well, his favorite movie theater in Austin and more. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

American-Statesman: You’ve talked about a fleeting connection to Paul and Joanne, specifically about meeting them one time in the late ’90s while you were doing the play “Camino Real." What is it like to dive so deeply and so thoroughly into the lives of people whom you've met — you have physical evidence and memories of knowing they're real people — but you don't really know intimately?

Ethan Hawke: It was a fascinating event in my life, to have the universe plop these two heroes in my lap. I was turning 50, right as the pandemic started. It's this point in my career to stop and take a look at two people who had 50-year careers, who handled it all so well, and to really study them and, like you said, to know that they're real people. ...

It's kind of funny. Paul Newman was a world-class cinema luminary. But Joanne Woodward, when I first arrived in New York, was the actor's actor. She was always at every opening and every play reading, and she was teaching acting classes and ran a theatre company. She always seemed like the real thing. Paul is the Hollywood version, and she was the secret muse behind the whole story. ...

To just study them both and see how they handled their triumphs, and see how they handled their failures, and see how they handled the boring times ... it became like a giant meditation/tutorial about how to grow up and have a meaningful, substantive life inside the performing arts.

In “The Last Movie Stars,” you list some of their many laudable qualities. One was that they were ethical. I was curious about that one, about how that quality has inspired your own life.

It’s just staggering when you see human beings able to actually be a part of the solution. We have a lot of terrible role models in the news. It always seems that so many of the people in power are corrupt, and so spineless or half-gangster. … Why is it that the kindest, gentlest, most ethical of us aren't pushed into leadership positions? You can get kind of disappointed in humanity.

And in Paul and Joanne, you have two white people who were born with a lot, who gave a lot back. They did a lot with their success. They made brilliant art over 50 years, and they were as good as citizens as they could possibly figure out how to be. ...

I think their love affair is part of the secret of how they were able to survive. They polished away each other's narcissism. They polished away any self-satisfaction or self-pity. Inside their journey, there's a lot of clues as to how to do it right. I came to see them as a north star of sorts. And of course, it doesn't come for free. You know, it was hard-earned. It's not like they knew what they were doing the whole time. You kind of stumble forward.

Speaking of the wisdom they have to offer, you dug through so much, so many transcripts, from the people who knew them and loved them, and so much archival material from Paul and Joanne. There's a wealth of zingers; I think Joanne says at one point, that acting is like sex — you should do it, not talk about it. Was the embarrassment of riches a challenge, like there was just too much good stuff?

The thing that was so hard about it is the story is so big. As a filmmaker, you want to be as succinct as possible, and to tell the story as clearly as possible. But when you have these epic long interviews with Kazan about the differences between James Dean, Marlon Brando and Paul Newman, you can kind of geek out and want to make a 15-minute doc about that. I could make a two-hour documentary about the Actor’s Studio in the ’50s, which changed the world. This is where Paul and Joanne are falling in love and meeting. ...

It felt to me like a great responsibility. It was really fun for a minute. Then it became extremely heavy, because I wanted to do a good job. I wanted to do right by them. You meet people like (executive producer Martin) Scorsese, who knew them both, worked with them both, loved them both, and (you) really feel that they deserve an honorable documentary that's well made. ...

I don't know, I don't see that many heroes in the news every day. There's something about knowing that it is possible that gives you confidence that you really can do your job well, and be a good person, and have love in your life. I mean, wow, that's possible? To achieve that level of balance across the different platforms of our lives that we all have. The way they kept evolving is really inspiring. They kept changing.

Can you kind of talk a little bit about that? What's the most remarkable arc in their lives?

I could wax poetic about “Hustler” and "Hud” and “Cool Hand Luke” as being seminal performances in cinema history. And then there's a part of me that finds a movie like “Rachel, Rachel,” where Paul directed Joanne right in the middle of her life, about a middle-aged woman’s sexual identity.

To see two people who are in love making that kind of fragile, delicate art together, it's just so romantic to me. To work at such a high level, from a place of love. They took their own money to make that movie in a time when independent film was not something people were doing. It was a really dangerous move to make “Rachel, Rachel,” and it's an incredible performance by Joanne Woodward.

He directed that movie the same year that “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” came out. It's like the ultimate American Marlboro Man going off and making an Eric Rohmer film. I don't think people knew what to make of it in the moment.

In hindsight, you see, oh, that's why they kept evolving, is because they took risks. They thought deeply, and they didn't just do what was expected of them. They colored outside the lines, and they pushed themselves to grow up as human beings. You can see that through their civil rights work and their anti-nuclear work, ultimately achieving its climax in what they achieved with Newman's Own. ...

Delving a little more into this spiritual aspect: You say early in “The Last Movie Stars” that movies had always been the church of your choice. It's been a weird couple years, especially for movies and film festivals and movie theaters. How have the past couple years weighed on your spirit, to have that church under siege in some ways?

That's a beautiful way of saying it, under siege. Our ability to watch movies together, to be a community — I feel like somehow the combination of the pandemic, and watching gangsters basically have so many of the reins of power in our life, it can make you become extremely cynical and disheartened.

When I say the movies are my church of my choice, I just love sitting in a movie theater with a group of people listening to stories, and seeing what we make of them, talking about them afterwards. Sometimes you have that experience when you're watching a movie, where you might not have liked it if you didn’t (notice) the audience laughs at things that you didn't get. They're moved by things that, oh, left alone in your room, you might not have picked up on.

There is a sense of community, and also something about the act of telling stories about other people's lives that makes our lives important. It gives them a value and our experiences a value, and it makes us think more deeply about our own relationships.

You can see one of the fun things about the way this series works is Chapter One is really the ’50s and falling in love with each other and with acting. But then we get into the ’60s and what's happening (then), and you get into Paul and Joanne marching with Dr. King. You start to see what they learned by having “Hud” come out. And “Cool Hand Luke” is one of the first kind of “(expletive) the police” movies, you know. ...

There is a wisdom in the accumulation of these stories, and you got to see their whole generation inside these movies.

SXSW is returning, you're returning to South by Southwest. If movies are a church, maybe SXSW is a big tent revival or something. I don't know. But how does it feel to be able to come back to the festival in person?

I'm really looking forward. It's been a few years since I've been at SXSW. It's been a mainstay part of my artistic life.

I have to say, a big part of my education about movies and cinema has evolved through my friendship with Richard Linklater, and through Austin, just being a part of the Austin Film Society, and that city's love of movies and love of culture has been a constant source.

I don't think I've ever made a movie that I didn't imagine, when working on it, what will it be like at the Paramount the first night it screens? ... It influences my dreaming life. There is something sitting in that movie theater. That's one of my favorite movie theaters in the world, because you can really feel an audience and their relationship to the work in a way that is powerful. I've had some of my favorite experiences there.

So, I don't know, it just means a lot to me. Putting into words always kind of makes it seem a little smaller. But I'm so happy to be getting on a flight to Austin.

At SXSW Film Festival

The first chapter of Ethan Hawke's documentary, "The Last Movie Stars," makes its world premiere at 12:30 p.m. on March 14 at the Paramount Theatre. It will be available for online screening the next day.

SXSW screenings are open to festival badge-holders and people with official film festival wristbands, though some single tickets are sold through the venues' websites and onsite 15 minutes before the screenings start.

For full coverage of SXSW 2022, follow along at austin360.com and on social media, @austin360.