Anne Hathaway got some of the best tacos in Austin during SXSW

This is an Anne Hathaway stan account/website. So, we have to applaud her taco choices.

Hathaway was in Austin this weekend for South by Southwest Film Festival, where her new show "WeCrashed" premiered. The actress and her co-star, Jared Leto, walked the red carpet on Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

Now, we've covered enough of these star-studded events to know: When you're in town promoting a project, you don't always have time to stop by any local eateries or to see the sights. For example, we asked "The Lost City" star Daniel Radcliffe on Saturday if he had gotten to sample any local food, and he was still looking for barbecue recommendations.

Not so with Hathaway. She seemed to know what she wanted, and it was tacos. Tacos from Nixta Taqueria, in facts.

On Sunday, she posted a photo of herself in front of the East Austin taqueria to Instagram.

"Thank you Austin! (Especially you @nixtataqueria)," she captioned the photo.

The restaurant at 2512 E. 12th St. serves some of the best tacos in Austin, according to Austin360 dining critic Matthew Odam. Last month, the James Beard Foundation revealed that Nixta chef Edgar Rico is a semifinalist in the emerging chef category of its annual awards, along with 18 other chefs across the country.

More SXSW news:Sandra Bullock's message for people moving to Austin: Don't change it

Nixta was over the moon about the visit: "The pleasure is ours, @annehathaway!" the restaurant posted on Instagram. "Genuinely one of the nicest humans."

Rico also posted a photo with Hathaway to Instagram, saying she "has an open invite to the asada for life! Thank you for supporting our little taqueria after your movie premiere, forever humbled by your visit."

Rico also revealed Hathaway's order: the enchilada potosina, which she apparently loved.

See? Stan Anne.

(This story has been updated to correct the spelling of potosina.)