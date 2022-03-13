For tacos, is it Austin or San Antonio? Pedro Pascal chose a side at SXSW.

It’s not every day you can get a movie star to weigh in on the Austin-San Antonio taco wars.

We took advantage of such an opportunity on Saturday night at the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” at South by Southwest Film Festival.

The movie stars Nicolas Cage, playing himself, as he tries to get his career and his family life back on track. There’s also a kidnapping and Tiffany Haddish as a CIA official, but we don’t want to spoil the juicy stuff.

Pedro Pascal, who you’ll know from “Game of Thrones” or “The Mandalorian,” plays a Cage-devotee with a lot of money. He invites Cage to his compound in Spain. Hijinks, obviously ensue.

Pascal, who is a really big Cage fan in real life, told the American-Statesman on the red carpet before the screening that his family started out in San Antonio when they came to the U.S. from Chile. Pascal was a baby at the time.

We had to ask. Which city has the better tacos? Pascal took a long pause.

“It's San Antonio, people. It’s San Antonio. If we’re talking about tacos? Chile con queso, maybe you can get that in Austin. But you get a taco in San Antonio, por favor! As far as I remember, yeah. Sorry, I love Austin," he said.