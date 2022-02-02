For big Austin return, SXSW Film reveals Richard Linklater, Sandra Bullock, 'Atlanta,' more

South by Southwest Film Festival is coming back in person for its 29th edition. And as a treat, you can have a new Richard Linklater flick, a long-awaited Donald Glover return, Sandra Bullock's big treasure hunt, Nicolas Cage playing himself and a whole lot more.

SXSW on Wednesday dropped its full film program for 2022, and it’s a star-studded slate that will bring the annual event back to Austin venues in style. This year’s fest, running March 11-20, will have some digital viewing options, too. In 2020 and 2021, the film festival went fully online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before we get going: There’s so much good stuff on the lineup, and we can’t list it all. But here are some key things you should know about this year’s film festival.

Major movies at SXSW Film

The fest’s opening night film, the Michelle Yeoh-starring “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” was announced late last year.

Major world premieres at SXSW 2022 also will include:

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood,” a new coming-of-age movie from Austin director Linklater set in 1969 Houston and starring Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Glen Powell

a new coming-of-age movie from Austin director Linklater set in 1969 Houston and starring and The Season 3 premiere of Glover’s FX hit “Atlanta,” which will close out the festival

which will close out the festival “The Lost City,” a comedy-adventure starring Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang

a comedy-adventure starring Bullock, and Party-gone-wrong comedy-thriller "Bodies Bodies Bodies" with Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Rachel Sennott, Myha'la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders and Lee Pace

with and The Cage-as-Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which also stars Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and more

Might we see some of those celebs on the red carpet?

More celebrities at SXSW Film

Further down the film lineup, you'll find more famous names attached to film projects. That's no guarantee that they'll come to Austin in March, but it's likely we'll see a few, at least.

Highlights include:

Winona Ryder -starring mystery “The Cow,” also starring Dermot Mulroney

-starring mystery also starring “Spin Me Round,” an Italy-set movie co-written and produced by Alison Brie and starring Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, Ben Sinclair, Tim Heidecker and Debby Ryan

an Italy-set movie co-written and produced by and starring Brie, and “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On,” the big-screen adventure of Jenny Slate’s viral sensation that also stars Isabella Rossellini

the big-screen adventure of viral sensation that also stars “Linoleum,” starring Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Ian Black and Tony Shalhoub

starring and James Morosini’s “I Love My Dad.” starring Patton Oswalt, Rachel Dratch, Ricky Velez, Lil Rel Howery and Amy Landecker

starring and Australian flick “Seriously Red,” starring Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

starring and “Lover, Beloved,” a film adaptation of the one-woman show by singer Suzanne Vega, featuring music by Duncan Sheik

a film adaptation of the one-woman show by singer featuring music by “The Prank,” featuring Rita Moreno

featuring West Texas tale “To Leslie,” which stars Andrea Riseborough, Allison Janney, Marc Maron and Stephen Root

which stars and Another Texas-set movie, “X,” which stars Mia Goth, Brittany Snow and Scott Mescudi

which stars and A psychological thriller about and starring rapper Tierra Whack that’s titled “Cypher”

that’s titled “Master,” a supernatural story with Regina Hall leading the cast list

TV shows at SXSW Film

In recent years, episodic projects have had just as high a profile as big-screen premieres during the film festival. This year, expect world premieres of shows like:

Sometimes-Austinite Ethan Hawke’s “The Last Movie Stars,” which sees him direct Laura Linney, Melanie Griffith, Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Sally Field, Zoe Kazan, Oscar Isaac and more, all telling the story of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s partnership

which sees him direct and more, all telling the story of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward’s partnership “Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart,” an “interactive journey” from the famed Texas writer, speaker and researcher

an “interactive journey” from the famed Texas writer, speaker and researcher "61st Street,” a Chicago crime thriller with Courtney B. Vance and Aunjanue Ellis

a Chicago crime thriller with and “DMZ,” directed and produced by Ava DuVernay and set amid a new American Civil War; it’s a graphic novel adaptation with Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt

directed and produced by and set amid a new American Civil War; it’s a graphic novel adaptation with and “Shining Girls,” a reality-shifting mystery with Elisabeth Moss, Phillipa Soo and Amy Brenneman

a reality-shifting mystery with and Drama “Swimming with Sharks,” filled with movie studio intrigue and starring Kiernan Shipka, Diane Kruger, Donald Sutherland and Ross Butler

filled with movie studio intrigue and starring and Hulu true-crime series “The Girl From Plainville,” starring Elle Fanning and Chloë Sevigny

starring and “WeCrashed,” inspired by the real-life WeWork scandal and starring Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway and America Ferrera

inspired by the real-life WeWork scandal and starring and "The Man Who Fell to Earth," a new spin on the novel that was adapted into the 1976 David Bowie of the same name; it features actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Rob Delaney and Kate Mulgrew

a new spin on the novel that was adapted into the 1976 David Bowie of the same name; it features actors like and Kate Mulgrew An untitled docuseries about NBA icon Magic Johnson

Documentaries at SXSW Film

This year’s documentary slate at SXSW features several stories about history-making women. Highlights include:

“Shouting Down Midnight,” directed by Gretchen Stoeltje, a film that explores how former state Sen. Wendy Davis ’ 2013 Texas filibuster inspired a wave of activism around reproductive freedom

directed by a film that explores how former state Sen. ’ 2013 Texas filibuster inspired a wave of activism around reproductive freedom “Gabby Giffords Won't Back Down,” a revealing look at the life of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords

a revealing look at the life of former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords “Sheryl,” directed by Amy Scott , which charts the career of singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow

directed by , which charts the career of singer-songwriter “The Return of Tanya Tucker,” about the spectacular comeback of country star Tanya Tucker

More documentary films to look out for: “Bad Axe,” about a rural Asian American family in Trump’s America; “Spaz,” about a pioneering animator who created digital dinos for “Jurassic Park”; “The Pez Outlaw,” about a man who smuggled Pez dispensers into the U.S. from Eastern Europe; “Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets,” about the GameStop stock trading saga; “More Than Robots,” a directorial outing from actress Gillian Jacobs; “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” about the iconic skateboarder; and “We Feed People,” directed by Ron Howard and telling the story of chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen.

As always, look for music docs, including films about indie rocker Courtney Barnett, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and rapper XXXTentacion.

One more worth noting, in the documentary shorts program: “How We Found Our Sound,” an “experimental documentary featuring found footage and Ray Benson describing the origins of Asleep at the Wheel and the band's intersection with the beginnings of Austin's Cosmic Cowboy scene in the early 1970s," according to the official description.

Hidden gems at SXSW Film

SXSW is one of the world’s biggest proving grounds for new films. Spread across its different programming tracks are some gems with promising descriptions. We have our eyes on “Slash/Back,” a Canadian film from Nyla Innuksuk about a group of Inuit girls fighting off an alien invasion; British title “Pirates,” about three friends on a wild New Year’s Eve ride; and “Hypochondriac,” about a young man being haunted “by the physical manifestation of his childhood trauma,” according to the synopsis.

How is SXSW Film going to work in 2022?

According to SXSW, all films will have in-person premieres, with additional screenings later for most movies. This year, the fest will have a hybrid model; some movies will screen online for two days for badge-holders, starting the day after their premiere. Check the schedule for online options. Online film screenings will be subject to capacity limits and geoblocking. In addition to web and mobile viewing, the SXSW TV app will also return this year.

All credentialed SXSW participants must provide proof of complete vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result. The fest provides test intervals that align with Austin’s risk-based guideline stages at its website. Masks will be required for most indoor activities that are part of the fest.

“All credentialed SXSW participants should be prepared to follow Film and Music Festival venue entry requirements which may at times differ from SXSW’s," the fest’s COVID-19 policy reads.

Check out the full SXSW Film Festival lineup and find out how to get a badge at sxsw.com/festivals/film.