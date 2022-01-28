Meow Wolf is bringing an 'interdimensional portal' to Austin for SXSW 2022

A "Game of Thrones" activation. A personal appearance by hockey chaos creature Gritty. While South by Southwest is known for its music and film festivals and its zeitgeisty interactive panels, locals know the annual March festival also brings, simply put, cool stuff.

This year, the creative collective Meow Wolf, known for its immersive and visually wild art attractions, plans to come to Austin for SXSW. They're teaming up with audio simulation company Spatial.

"Our partner Spatial will take visitors on an enthralling adventure with a whole new never before seen Meow Wolf experience," reads an announcement from Meow Wolf, promising to transfer guests to a "completely new reality involving immersive audio."

Meow Wolf at SXSW features 'interdimensional portal'

An "interdimensional portal" will be found at the Spatial Holodeck next to the Sunset Room event venue at 310 E. Third St. The activation is planned to run 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 11-14. SXSW runs March 11-20.

No word on what this portal will entail; Meow Wolf's announcement was scant on details. But if you're unfamiliar with the art company (which has permanent locations in Santa Fe, N.M., Las Vegas and Denver), know that they create trippy, colorful, sci-fi-tinted spaces that can feel a bit like adult playgrounds as envisioned with a psychedelic-influenced mind.

Members of the Meow Wolf collective also will speak on various SXSW panels during the conference, including one on March 12 called "‍A Peek Inside the Mind of Meow Wolf." Meow Wolf previously brought a documentary and virtual reality experience to SXSW in 2018.