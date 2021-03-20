SXSW Online 2021: Here's what to watch on Day 5, March 20

Well, you made it. Today is the last day of South by Southwest's first online festival. Check out our guide to how to watch the sessions, films and music showcases, and find the full schedule at online.sxsw.com. And ICYMI, here are our recaps of the first four days of SXSW Online: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4.

Session picks

Our Day 5 keynote: Priya Parker, author of "The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why it Matters" and executive producer and host of the New York Times podcast Together Apart. She'll be in conversation with Time editor at large Anand Giridharadas at 1 p.m.

Saturday is a little quieter than earlier in the week, but a few other sessions to keep on your radar: musician Chiquis at 10:30 a.m., Mark Mothersbaugh & Beatie Wolfe at 11:30 a.m. and the team behind the A24 documentary "Boys State" at 3 p.m.

Film picks

Saturday is your catch-up day, save for one limited-attendance screening only available for a few hours. "Under the Volcano," a music documentary, tells the "story of George Martin’s AIR Studios Montserrat & the island that changed music forever," according to the description. The seats are technically full, but you never know, one might free up. It premieres at 10 a.m. and is available to watch until 4 p.m.

So, back to catching up. My personal faves of the fest so far? "Inbetween Girl," "Introducing, Selma Blair" and "Recovery." Also, SXSW announced the winners of the jury awards on Friday. The big narrative prizes went to "The Fallout" and "Lily Topples the World." Check 'em out; everything is on demand the rest of the day (capacity permitting).

Also: Don't forget that Charli XCX special event for the music doc "Alone Together." It's going down at 9 p.m.

Music pick

At 2 p.m., catch Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham. Austin music die-hards who’ve greatly missed iconic South Congress Avenue venue the Continental Club during the pandemic will have a chance to catch a showcase that was filmed there in this half-hour presentation. Wednesday nights at the club have long featured separate sets by Graham family patriarch Jon Dee and his younger son, William, but for this streamed show, they teamed up, each joining the other’s band. — Peter Blackstock

