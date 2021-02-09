Oprah Winfrey to be keynote speaker at SXSW Edu

Oprah Winfrey is coming to South by Southwest.

Global media icon and philanthropist Winfrey and her co-author Dr. Bruce Perry will be the keynote speakers at SXSW Edu at 9:30 a.m. March 9. The conference is virtual this year.

Winfrey and Perry have a new book, "What Happened to You," from Flatiron Books coming out in April. Perry and Winfrey will talk about the impact childhood trauma has on who people become. They start with the question: "What happened to you?" to begin healing from trauma.

Perry is an expert in brain development and trauma and runs the Neurosequential Network. He also is senior fellow of the ChildTrauma Academy and an adjunct professor at Northwestern University.

"When I first heard Dr. Perry speak about trauma-informed education, it served as a fundamental shift in the way I approached my school in South Africa," Winfrey said in a news release announcing their keynote appearance. "I knew I wanted to learn more, study more, and share his work with as many people as I could."

SXSW Edu is designed for educators, and Winfrey said she looks forward to the conversation "with educators who understand the long-term impact of addressing trauma from this lens."

SXSW Edu runs March 9-11. Find more information at sxswedu.com.

