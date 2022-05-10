Think the Austin City Limits Fest lineup is too mainstream? 7 artists you might not know

Whenever an Austin music festival lineup drops, you usually hear two complaints "Who?" and "Too mainstream." Can't please everyone.

We'll focus on the latter, because this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival is certainly stacked with big names: Lil Nas X, P!nk and Red Hot Chili Peppers are some of the acts you've heard over and over on the radio.

But what about the music artists who aren't quite household names? Here are a few our music writers think you should discover at the fest, Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 in Zilker Park.

Breaking Austin music news:Lil Nas X, The Chicks, Pink to play Austin City Limits Music Festival

Sloppy Jane (Weekend 2)

This performance art piece/chamber-rock band signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label dropped jaws at South by Southwest in March. From our review of that set: "I texted a couple friends: 'It's like if Kate Bush was in charge of Florence + The Machine.' And I still don't think that's entirely accurate. The set started with an orchestra crammed into one corner of the stage and blue-caped Haley Dahl conducting them with the athletic prowess of Gumby. Her feet stomped, her spine writhed, and she turned the act of conducting into the dance from the Isley Brothers' 'Shout.'"

We're talking wardrobe reveals, can-can lines, the whole 99 yards.

— E.W.

Previous coverage:Phoebe Bridgers brings a so-iconic MUNA, a Greg Casar speech and a punk orchestra to SXSW

Genesis Owusu

On his excellent 2021 album “Smiling With No Teeth,” the Ghanian/Australian standout emerges as a mad scientist of styles, combining silky R&B, anxiety-ridden rap and menacing electronics in a dizzying mix of paranoid outings and dangerous love songs. In an interview with the Nashville Scene, Owusu said that his backing ensemble for this tour is more like a theatrical troupe than a band. He described a festival-ready performance experience: “They’re hype men, backup dancers, sometimes backup vocalists and to a very loose degree, actors. We’re elevating the visual side of the album. We get to express motifs and metaphors visually,” he said.

— D.S.S.

Magdalena Bay

Another band with SXSW 2022 buzz, Magdalena Bay is an indie-pop band with roots in Miami and vibes from another dimension. A collab between Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, the synth-forward act's "Mercurial World" was one of last year's best albums. Sort of transporting in a Purity Ring way, ethereal in an early Grimes way but hook-forward in an experimental, "could be friends with Charli XCX" way. Anyway, see 'em. — E.W.

Faye Webster (Weekend 2)

From Atlanta, 20-something singer-songwriter Webster will be making her third visit to Austin this year, after a February headlining show at Scoot Inn and an opening slot for HAIM last week at Waterloo Park. She was just 16 when she released her first album; three more have followed. This is her second trip to ACL Fest, after an appearance on the BMI stage in 2019. We’re kind of sad that she’s playing Weekend 2, only because she’s called Austin legends Asleep at the Wheel her favorite band, and they’re playing only Weekend 1. Maybe Ray Benson could sit in?

— P.B.

Cimafunk (Weekend 1)

Last week, the Cuban soul dynamo flexed his spectacular range and radiant starpower over a churning cyclone of sound from the eight-piece powerhouse he calls the Tribe. The group transformed ACL Live during a taping of "Austin City Limits" into a sweaty mess of exuberance and polyrhythms. Zilker Park is not ready.

— D.S.S.

Previous coverage:Cuban breakout Cimafunk brings ecstatic dance party to 'Austin City Limits' taping

Ibeyi (Weekend 2)

Crushed that your Weekend 2 tickets don't include the Cimafunk experience? Fret not! The French-Cuban sister duo Ibeyi channels spirits of ancestors and ancient deities as they weave their voices together in harmonic incantations that move the body and lift the soul. They stunned Austin audiences with heart-stopping performances at SXSW 2016 and are set to enchant ACL Fest with tracks from their new album "Spell 31."

— D.S.S.

Wilderado (Weekend 2)

We first caught this Los Angeles-via-Tulsa indie-folk/pop outfit in 2017 at Bass Concert Hall opening for Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie’s duo tour. After a handful of EPs and singles, they finally released their self-titled full-length debut last year. If you’re well-schooled in Texas geography, you may have guessed that they adapted their name from the tiny panhandle town of Wildorado near Amarillo. (And yet they have not, so far, written a song titled “Wildorado By Morning.”)

— P.B.

And don't forget the locals ...

And we're not talking about Spoon. The only local performers booked for both weekends are Buffalo Nichols and Mama Duke. Austin acts booked for Weekend 1 only include Asleep at the Wheel, Sarah & the Sundays, Eric Tessmer, Darkbird, Primo the Alien and Wesley Bray & the Disciples of Joy. Local acts on Weekend 2 include Me Nd Adam, Lesly Reynaga, Good Looks, Pleasure Venom and the Spiritualettes.