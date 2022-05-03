Who will play ACL Fest 2022? We have some guesses, with lineup and tickets out next week

Summer is almost upon us, and if you're dreaming of sweating in a city park while jamming to your favorite chart-topping artists, you're in luck.

Austin City Limits Music Festival will announce the lineup for this year's event at 9 a.m. on May 10. Tickets will go on sale at noon on the same day.

ACL Fest 2022 takes place over two weekends, Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, at Zilker Park.

We have no inside intel on who might be on this year's lineup, but here are a few artists who landed high on our wish list bingo card, with some educated guessing involved.

Harry Styles

The British singer-songwriter and former One Direction heartthrob has a new album, "Harry's House," out on May 20. The support tour currently includes a European leg which kicks off on May 24 followed by a South American leg in November, leaving Styles, who just played Coachella, plenty of room for a festival-heavy North American tour in between.

Stevie Nicks

The iconic singer-songwriter who rose to fame with Fleetwood Mac before forging a successful solo career was scheduled to play last year's event, but she canceled due to COVID concerns. She's already back on the bill for Bonnaroo; will she do a makeup date at ACL Fest, too?

The Chicks

Also on the bill for Bonnaroo and almost a sure shot for this year's fest, if you ask us, is the band formerly known as the Dixie Chicks. The progressive Texas country trio released a new album "Gaslighter" at the height of the pandemic. The support tour kicks off on June 14 and lacks any dates in the band's home state, Texas.

Lil Nas X

The global phenom proved he was more than America's favorite gay cowboy with the excellent 2021 album "Montero." His current tour, promoted by ACL Fest parent company Live Nation, kicks off in September. It includes a two-week gap in October between shows in Miami and California. Fans on social media were quick to call out the conspicuous lack of Texas dates when the tour schedule dropped.

Dua Lipa

The British pop star skipped Austin when her tour hit Dallas and Houston during the South by Southwest Music Festival earlier this year. Her current tour wraps up in Mexico in late September, with a month-long break before the Australian leg kicks off in November.

J. Cole

The North Carolina hit-maker has a festival-heavy tour schedule that includes stops at Bonnaroo, Governor's Ball and ACL Fest sister event Lollapalooza. His last Austin concert was in 2018. His only ACL Fest appearance was in 2015, when both Drake and Chance the Rapper brought him out as guests on their sets. Will this be his headline year?