ACL Fest has revealed the dates for 2022

We knew that Austin City Limits Music Festival planned to return. Most years, fest-goers leave the annual music event knowing when to mark their calendars for the next year. Immediately after the 2021 festival in October, though, organizers were mum on specific dates.

No longer. ACL Fest 2022 will take place Oct. 7-9 and 14-16, organizers announced Tuesday.

If you're ready to snag access to Austin's signature fall music festival in Zilker Park without seeing a lineup, presales are happening at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Sign up for early access at aclfestival.com.

Following a virtual-only event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, ACL Fest returned to in-person action this year over two weekends, Oct. 1-3 and 8-10. Attendees were required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result.

The fest came back big, with acts including Billie Eilish, George Strait, Miley Cyrus, Duran Duran, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator.

