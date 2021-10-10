We're stupid for Tate McRae at ACL Fest Weekend 2

"I'm Tate, nice to meet you guys," Canadian singer Tate McRae greeted the afternoon crowd standing and sitting at the Lady Bird Stage during Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival.

It was nice to meet you, too, Tate.

McRae, who also writes songs and dances, was performing in the heat, but from our point of view, it doesn't appear she broke a sweat. She was effortless in her choreography, kicking her leg high into the air and popping her hips. And her voice! Oh, her voice.

She was raspy and crispy. Does that make sense? It was like if a whisper was loud and incredible. And it was almost like she wasn't singing live in the Texas sun while dancing and galivanting across the stage at the same time.

McRae, in gold shorts and a mesh top, was flanked by two dancers, who complimented her on stage.

She sang "Slower," "Rubberband" and "Wish I Loved You in the 90s."

"I wrote this when I had a crush on a boy. This one's called 'Stupid,'" she said.

She sings: "Oh my God, I'm a fool/ keep on coming back to you/ I'm so stupid for you/ I'm so stupid for you/ You're so bad for my health/ But I just can't help myself/ I'm so stupid for you/ I'm so stupid for you."

While McRae isn't bad for our health like a toxic relationship, we are stupid for her.

