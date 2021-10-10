Phoebe Bridgers curses out ACL Fest on Twitter after Weekend 2 set

Phoebe Bridgers had some strong language to use about her experience during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival.

On Saturday afternoon, the "Kyoto" singer-songwriter tweeted an expletive directed at the festival. (Along with a "lol," so, perhaps it's not that serious.)

The tweet was sent at 5:37 p.m.; her ACL Fest set was scheduled to end at 5:20 p.m. Bridgers did not elaborate beyond her three-word tweet, but people in the replies pointed out that her ire could have been due to her performance's sound being cut off before the end of the final number.

Another Twitter user posted a video of the end of Bridgers' performance, where the audio for set-closer "I Know the End" can be heard dying out. The audience reacts at first with jeers and then with cheers, presumably for Bridgers.

It does not always happen, but it's not uncommon for the festival to cut the sound when performers go over their allotted set time. Performances on adjacent stages are often timed to start right when another one ends. Singer-songwriter Frances Forever also had their sound cut on Saturday morning on the Honda Stage when they went over.

The American-Statesman has reached out to ACL Fest to confirm if Bridgers' sound was cut due to running over the scheduled time.

People on Twitter were sympathetic to Bridgers, including other singers. "Make your own festival it’s more fun," tweeted Americana singer Jason Isbell, and country singer Margo Price also replied, "holy (expletive), they cut your mic?! I would have taken a piss on the stage."

On Weekend 1, Bridgers got to play out the full, thrilling conclusion of "I Know the End."

"The drums, horn and guitar all make a stab at impressionism before breaking down into an impossible atomic storm," we wrote after the Oct. 2 show. "And then Bridgers lets out a blood-curdling scream. Sick. There's more shredding, and an animated house burns on the video screen. Bridgers kicks the mic stand over and drops her guitar to the ground. Consider yourself haunted, and also exorcised."

While in town, Bridgers also played an ACL Fest Nights show on Oct. 8 at Stubb's BBQ and taped an episode of "Austin City Limits" on Oct. 7 at ACL Live.

