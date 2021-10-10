Real hot girl scares: After ACL, Megan Thee Stallion stops by Austin's House of Torment

A wise woman once rapped, "All them bitches scary cats, I call 'em Carole Baskins," and then she stuck her tongue out and went "ah!"

Megan Thee Stallion is that woman, and on Friday, it was her fulling embracing scares, trading "ah!" for "AAAAAH!" The chart-topping rapper stopped by Austin's beloved House of Torment Haunted House after her Austin City Limits Music Festival set on Oct. 8.

"After ACL I let these crazy people talk me into going to a haunted house ! lol as much as I love scary (expletive) I was HOLLERING," she wrote in the caption after her Weekend 2 performance in Zilker Park. "I can’t wait to perform in Houston next."

"We'll see you at the end," one of Megan's friends says in a video clip that was part of the video post. "You might only see me at the beginning," the "Savage" rapper jokes.

And listen, who among us has not entered House of Torment (located at 2632 Ridgepoint Drive) and not felt it might be their final hour? The Halloween attraction, which has frightened Austinites for about two decades, moved to its current location in 2016.

The haunted house's Instagram account reposted Megan's photos with the caption, "H-town Hottie approved."