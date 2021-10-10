Guess what: If you saw AG Club at ACL Fest, you're part of AG Club now

Ramon Ramirez

Special to the American-Statesman

Alongside a video montage of their performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend, the hip-hop clan AG Club posted an Instagram caption this week: “Our most lit recap yet.”

I’m not going to beat that comprehensive rundown, but I can say that the Bay Area collective brought enough juice to share with the class. All 11 members and change.

At the Honda Stage on Sunday during the fest's second weekend, lead rappers Jody Fontaine and Baby Boy logged significant Fitbit steps, running east to west and regularly meeting their youthful patrons in the crowd.

The initials are for “avant garde,” and the hip-hoppers bounce with the crew energy of large rap teams: Brockhampton, Odd Future. They reportedly met after Jody found Baby Boy’s music on Twitter, and they told Vice last year that they love “Minecraft” and “The Emoji Movie.” In other words, they’re boisterous, young and very online creative minds well suited for a life on stage.

This year, the buzzing internet darlings released dueling 25-minute hip-hop records, “(Expletive) Your Expectations” parts one and two.

“We like to dance. We like to go stupid, we like to go dumb,” Jody, wearing purple basketball shorts and purple sneakers, told onlookers.

We can tell. AG Club today was rolling deep. But the chaos was controlled with smart planning: There were three principle vocalists, four microphones, three dudes with cameras documenting proceedings — a good ratio for orderly results amid calls for teenage mosh pits. I also counted 10 of the members in white shirts that featured the album title. The ethos seems to be that yes, everyone is in the band, even if many are effectively hype men during the show.

But the rappers are still in prospect mode, learning on the job. “You’re not gonna know the words and that’s fine,” Jody said before performing an unreleased track.

Low-rent laptop rap songs like “Brass” boomed and came to life with user buy-in from ACL Fest teens. “Memphis” is the viral single, an “NBA 2K”-ready, high-energy arena banger with surefire rapping and a spooky synth sample. That one apparently convinced R&B singer Serena Isioma, who performed a solo set earlier, to join them on stage and dance.

She’d spend the rest of the 40-minute-plus set hanging out up there, vibing. Welcome to the club.