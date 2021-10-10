Uno mas! The final day of ACL Fest 2021 is here, and Nané has arrived, too

You guys. We've walked through the gates of hell (rain delays and muddy pits) and seen the face of god (Doja Cat). And finally, the last day of the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival is here. Gates opened at 11 a.m. Sunday, and a rising Austin talent kicked things off with a breakout set for the books.

Nané, the soul-rock project fronted by lion-maned Daniel Sahad, took the Miller Lite Stage at noon. We at Austin360 were hoping the Austin band would cement their status as the next big thing in the Live Music Capital of the World.

And boy howdy, did they deliver.

Billie Eilish at ACL Fest:Middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

"Always On My Mind," a soulful single that slinks until it's a sonic boom, had a healthy early ACL Fest audience singing along. A kinetic performance of "Blue Velvet" jolted tired (maybe hungover) fest-goers into moving stiff and sun-dried joints. The band's interlocking percussion, guitar and bass all formed a propulsive rocket strapped to Sahad's soaring vocals. And to mention the frontman, he's a rock star through and through. With a bend of the knee and a swipe of his arm, Sahad's showmanship can't be beat.

Then when the Austin FC drum corps came out for the last number? Please. If Nané doesn't graduate to a sunset slot at their hometown music festival within a couple of years, well ... our lawyers will be in touch.

Oh yeah, there's still a whole 'nother day's worth of music. Tonight's headliners: '80s pop sensations Duran Duran on the Honda Stage at 8:30 p.m. and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator at the same time on the Lady Bird Stage. Check out Austin360's critics' picks for more recommendations for ACL Fest's final day.

The high in Austin is 94 degrees, with a low of 65 tonight. The day started out cloudy, but some sun is peeking through. And it's windy as all get out.

If we don't see you in Zilker Park today, we'll see you next year.

More:Machine Gun Kelly reads Austin360 and he told an ACL Fest crowd all about it