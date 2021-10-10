Billie Eilish at ACL Fest: middle fingers to 'dirty old men' and connection to a cricket

In her Austin City Limits Festival closing set for Saturday night of Weekend 2, 19-year-old pop superstar Billie Eilish shouted down the patriarchy, communed with a cricket and proudly brandished a bra that was tossed on stage. She also executed several quiet serenades which should not have worked nearly as well as they did, exuded genuine warmth and proved why her dystopian tales of love and life have made her one of the leading voices of her generation.

It’s haunting season, and spooky was a natural motif for the set. She opened with “Bury a Friend,” a song about a monster under her bed. As thousands of young fans screamed wildly, she entered under strobing lights and billowing puffs of smoke, rocking pigtails and an oversized tee with a grotesque clown face.

A spider crept across the big screen behind her as she segued into “You Should See Me in a Crown” before launching into the dark and brooding “I Didn’t Change My Number.”

“Remember when you guys pretended to hate this song,” she joked about the latter track.

Noting that this show was her last of the year, she invited her fans to “just bounce around.” They did so enthusiastically as she played a blistering rendition of this year’s megahit “Therefore I Am.”

Eilish is of a generation that grew up with social media scrutiny, school shootings and looming climate catastrophe and the accompanying nihilism of that pressure casts a shadow over her songwriting. But Eilish strives for a positive connection with her young fan base.

She told the audience she had been feeling blue, but their energy was lifting her.

“I love you so much. I needed this today,” she said.

Later, she asked her fans to put their phones down and look at her in the face. She encouraged them to “be in this moment.”

“Let’s be grateful to be alive and well and safe and with our friends right now,” she said before playing a mournful version of “When the Party’s Over.”

The 2021 edition of the Austin City Limits Music Festival will go down in the history books as the year women took center stage. Defying the tired trope that women don’t get along, it was a joy to watch the stars supporting each other's rise. During Weekend 1, Miley Cyrus hopped on stage with Megan Thee Stallion while Eilish watched from the wings. On Saturday, rising singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams ended her set with an entreaty to her audience: "Go see Billie Eilish."

Speaking of women supporting women, Eilish seemed thoroughly charmed, when someone tossed a bra on stage, she waved it around like a badge of honor.

As she did during her Weekend 1 performance, Eilish used her time on stage to speak out against a new Texas abortion law, the most restrictive in the country.

After sitting on the stage with her brother Finneas for “Your Power,” an acoustic track which unpacks an abusive relationship and includes the line “Try not to abuse your power,” she decried the men in power in Texas.

“You know who should not be making a choice for my body? A (expletive) dirty old man,” she said to thunderous cheers. Then she had her fans raise middle fingers to the sky and led a chant of “My body, my choice.”

“If you’re a man, like, literally shut the (expletive) up,” she said.

Later in her set, while talking about holding politicians accountable to “do better taking care of our planet,” she was distracted by a cricket on stage.

“If the world dies, we die,” she said before playing “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

When she finished, she ebulliently shared that the cricket landed on her leg while she was performing.

She turned the energy up and down several times through her hour and a half set, and it’s a testament to her connection with her fans that they stayed with her throughout.

After wrapping a ballistic version of “Bad Guy,” she addressed the crowd one last time before she took the set out with the incongruently mournful “Happier Than Ever.”

“I just adore you,” she said.