Jack Harlow packs a giant crowd at ACL Fest Weekend 2, but he's still no Lizzo

Jack Harlow's Austin City Limits Music Festival set for Weekend 2 was something out of a zombie movie. Well, the lead-up to it was.

A horde of festival-goers ran all the way from the Lady Bird Stage to the opposite end of Zilker Park to the Miller Lite Stage (near MoPac Boulevard) to catch a glimpse of the Kentucky-born, 23-year-old rapper.

The outskirts of the crowd stretched all the way to the front of the adjacent Honda Stage. Going the other direction, the audience stretched from the Miller Lite Stage past the Beer Hall on the other side.

It swelled, and the people looked stuffed in. But the group closest to the stage still managed to have a full-on party — hopping and bouncing and bopping and waving.

"Make some noise if you waited for me today," Harlow said.

It was definitely a headliner-worthy crowd, but don't jump to ACL Fest conclusions.

“It is a little smaller than Lizzo’s crowd,” said fest-goer Lauren Siegel, who was at the fest with her nephew, James Coyne.

True chaos ensued when Lizzo performed during ACL Fest 2019. Her crowd was so big for the first weekend at the Miller Lite Stage that festival officials put her Weekend 2 set up on the big screens at the nearby Honda Stage, typically reserved for headliners, just so the overflow could catch the show, too.

“I’d say it’s like two-thirds at max” of Lizzo’s crowd, Siegel said of Harlow's audience.

As to what makes Harlow so popular?

“When he’s just rapping, he has some good lyrics,” Siegel said.

“I like him. He’s not bad,” Coyne said.