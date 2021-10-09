Gracie Abrams' ACL Fest set was her 10th show. Like ever.

Gracie Abrams, who brought her raspy yet smooth voice to Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday for Weekend 2, proved she would likely come up on the Lorde radio algorithm on your Spotify.

Abrams, who is the daughter of blockbuster director J.J. Abrams, took the Miller Lite Stage at 2:20 p.m. and sang in the blazing sun. She horrifyingly admitted she wasn't wearing any sunscreen to the sweaty crowd.

"It's not cold here," she joked. "I hope you're drinking water. I don't have sunscreen on."

She played new songs "Feels Like" and "The Bottom." When "The Bottom" began, we thought, "Oh this is good." It was upbeat for a sad song.

Lyrics include: "You opened up the door/ you let me in when you should have your guard up/ what a painful back and forth, oh," and "Told you I was down bad/ you could never fix that/ cause I'm happier when I'm sad/ so leave and never come back."

Abrams said her Weekend 2 ACL Fest set was her 10th show ever. She explained that she tried to avoid performing as long as she could because it brought her so much anxiety.

"This is the first run of shows I've done in my life," she said.