Texas! Fight! ACL Fest! Rules! Saturday gates open for the big acts Billie Eilish and UT

Happy Day 2 of Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival, y'all.

Saturday will be hot and sunny with a high of 91 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It was a cool 82 degrees at Camp Mabry, Austin's main weather station, at 12:15 p.m. Things will cool down at night with a low near 71 degrees and increasingly cloudy skies.

Today's headliners include: Billie Eilish, Rüfüs du Sol and the Texas Longhorns versus Oklahoma Sooners game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

The game marks the 117th installment of the Red River Showdown, and fans were already filling the Beer Hall at around noon at ACL Fest. Football games have been shown on a big screen in the hall during both weekends of the fest, but UT versus OU may be the most popular game.

Kelly and Shelley Jones secured a spot at one of the stand-up bars in the tent. The pair got to the entrance gates at 10:45 a.m. so that they could be one of the first attendees to enter Zilker Park and get to the Beer Hall by kickoff.

"We were planning for today, too," Kelly Jones said. "Yesterday, we were like, 'Alright we gotta figure out where the game's going to be.'"

The Longhorns were up by four touchdowns when we spoke to the Joneses.

"We started out on fire," Kelly Jones said.

Both are lifelong UT fans having grown up in Austin.

"When we grew up, that was part of our blood, you have to be UT fans," Kelly Jones said.

"Our first dog was named Bevo," Shelley Jones said.

The pair came to the fest with a couple friends who are Oklahoma fans, but they were in the Tito's Handmade Vodka tent.

The crowd that gathered to watch the game, which was only a few dozen or so, shouted "Texas! Fight!" and "OU! Sucks!" when the Horns scored a touchdown.