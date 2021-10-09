Did you hear an anti-police chant at ACL Fest? That was Freddie Gibbs

Ramon Ramirez

Special to the American-Statesman

Freddie Gibbs, the 39-year-old Gary, Indiana, rapper, outfitted a routine Austin City Limits Music Festival appearance into something biting and transgressive Saturday at the T-Mobile Stage.

Blame his go-to crowd participation chant, which was brazenly anti-police.

It started early and continued after most songs. “(Expletive) police” was relentless: He’d say it, the crowd would repeat it.

At one point, an older white male in a bucket hat began yelling the expletive back at Gibbs, clearly annoyed by the phrase that the rapper stirred up. Said older man asked a younger patron if he agreed with Gibbs, incredulously. After a few numbers, the man in a bucket hat walked elsewhere.

It was an uncomfortable performance; one I almost wrote-off from the go. After almost 15 minutes of a warmup DJ streaming Kendrick Lamar for moshing young people, I was done. How many times have we heard a DJ drop “m.A.A.d. City” to get the kids rowdy at Zilker Park? Six times per festival weekend, give or take, since 2013? Can we please put a pause on “m.A.A.d. City”?

Thing is, Gibbs didn’t need the canned pomp and circumstance. The gangsta rapper made a name for himself as a breakout indie artist who ditched a record label, Interscope, that presumably respected his talent but didn’t have a marketing plan for a dude from the Hoosier state.

I stopped in Gary once on a road trip, because I was naïve enough to think that Michael Jackson’s childhood home was an easy tourist trap. Nope. It’s a city marked by industrial decay, where certain street blocks are shells. Like the best street poets, Gibbs is a looking glass for the harsh memories of his tender years.

At ACL, he made an audience of predominantly white rap fans think about his rap lyrics beyond their hypnotic parts and proved why he’s been a commanding voice in hip-hop since 2009’s “Miseducation of Freddie Gibbs” mixtape.

“You better act like you’ve been arrested before,” Gibbs barked at patrons who didn’t chant along loud enough for his taste.

Wearing red Nike overalls as a clear nod to the late DMX’s Woodstock ‘99 outfit, Gibbs rapped with a husky double-time cadence that recalled Missouri City, Texas, icon Z-Ro: boots-on-the-pavement staccato but also an ear for drowsy sing-rapping. That syrupy voice can make a simile like “Freddie Gibbs run in your crib like Kris Kringle” burrow into your subconscious.

But he was also cheeky, saying he didn’t do drugs. “I’m a taxpayer,” he told us. He performed “Gang Signs” three times to drive its hopelessness blues home. He offered a blistering a capella version of “Palmolive.”

“I’m looking at all you white boys in the eye and all y’all drunk,” Gibbs said. “We don’t mind that long as you don’t get a DUI.”

Then he did the police chant again.