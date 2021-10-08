Let's do it again! ACL Fest Weekend 2 opens gates to sun, Strait and Cyrus

One more time. Austin City Limits Music Festival gates opened for Weekend 2 right at noon on Friday, and a modest group of music fans were ready to rock. The scene is chill so far, y'all.

Topacio Beerhalter came to Austin from Portland, Oregon, because she's been on a traveling streak since getting vaccinated against COVID-19. She's at ACL Fest because the "lineup is amazing." Wearing a cowboy hat, she's not actually in town to see country legend George Strait, whom she didn't know at all before buying a ticket. No, Beerhalter is at Zilker Park for another member of country music royalty: Miley Cyrus.

"She's just iconic," Beerhalter said, saying she loves all of Cyrus' musical eras.

Beerhalter is a little less excited for the heat, though. According to the National Weather Service, Friday has a high of 90 degrees and a low 65 degrees. It should be sunny in during the day and mostly clear at night.

Cyrus and Strait headline Friday's bill. Also on the lineup are Black Pumas, Megan Thee Stallion, Machine Gun Kelly and Bleachers, the Jack Antonoff-fronted rock band that missed Weekend 1 because of COVID exposure. Also for the second round, Erykah Badu moves from her Weekend 1 slot on Sunday to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Miller Lite Stage.

