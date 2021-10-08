All hail Megan Thee Stallion, who gave fiery ACL Fest Weekend 2 show

Did you know, that if you watched Megan Thee Stallion's Austin City Limits Music Festival Weekend 2 set, you were also watching an inauguration? Perhaps, even, a crowning?

Obviously a monarchy and a democratic society are two very different things, but we wouldn't mind if Megan was our queen, king and president. Her "ahs!" (the little noise she makes while waving her tongue out) are welcome as a new national anthem. The current one is getting pretty dusty.

If her quads were appointed to the Supreme Court, we wouldn't mind. "W.A.P." should be enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

What we're trying to say here is that Megan was incredible as ever during her Friday evening set on the Honda Stage.

She asked the crowd over and over: "Where my hot girls at?" The hot girls were ... everywhere. They screamed when she shouted, "Texas! I'm home!" They performed the TikTok choreography during "Savage." They cheered when she asked who loved their bodies, and who loved themselves.

She rapped "Freak Nasty" and "Body" and "Thot S---." Her outfit — a black, rhinestoned cowgirl look — was amazing. Her vocals were amazing. And her banter was amazing.

Like her Weekend 1 set, Megan called crowd members onto the stage to dance. That is when my colleague said to me: "I want Megan to look at my butt and go, 'Yeah.'"

Don't we all?