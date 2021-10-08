Machine Gun Kelly reads Austin360 and he told an ACL Fest crowd all about it

Any myth that Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival is less — less energetic, less fun, less anything — than the first weekend was busted Friday afternoon during Machine Gun Kelly's set.

The pop-punker, who is a reader of Austin360 (we'll get to that in a bit), played in the beating sun on the Honda Stage to a big crowd who followed his every command.

He told the crowd to get their hands up and their hands went up. He told the crowd to get on each other's shoulders, and up they went.

More:Machine Gun Kelly's ACL set was a middle finger-thrustin', pill bottle-poppin', pop-punk party

"Look at hiiiiim," a person behind us crooned.

He smoked cigarettes during the songs.

"I got you from day one, bro!" a person yelled.

Before the set started, my colleague Eric Webb, who reviewed MGK's Weekend 1 set, turned to me and said: "He's going to come out of that pill bottle!" (There's a giant pill bottle prop on stage; that's relevant to this story.)

"He IS???" I responded.

And yes, he did. The lanky, tattooed, blonde dream rose out of the pale pink prescription bottle on stage and launched into his raspy, growly, punky set. He sang hits like "Bloody Valentine" and "All I Know," and he covered Paramore's "Misery Business."

More:Billie Eilish whispered. ACL Fest roared. Austin saw pop history.

Then, some huge news happened mid-set. Mr. Gun Kelly began to tell the crowd he had read a review of his set from the first ACL Fest weekend. We paused. Was it our review? Straining ears to listen, he said the review used the word "perfunctory" and that he had to look up the definition.

In the review, Webb reported that MGK took a "perfunctory" swig of alcohol on the stage. Then said he was going to need to drink more, because of the swig comment.

He said it was a good review, too. So there you have it! Journalism is alive and well, y'all.