Billie Eilish whispered. ACL Fest roared. Austin saw pop history.

It's the loudest quiet you've ever heard.

When Billie Eilish first played Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2019, she was a girl building a world. Since then, she's gone supernova.

As soon as we knew there was going to be at ACL Fest this year, her headlining return was all anyone was talking about. Here she was on Saturday night, 19 years old, already a pop culture icon — I adore hyperbole, but it can't come to the phone right now — and taking up the big festival stage that George Strait himself warmed up the night before.

What is there to say, except that it's weird to live through history?

There's no one doing it like Eilish, and I can't think of anyone who has before. Every story we like to spin about pop stardom says that it's loud, insistent and spangled with stars. It can jerk tears, but the most fire that's allowed to stoke is a sea of lighters in the air.

The culture tells us to go fast. Eilish goes slow, and stays quiet, and says it softly. Nothing makes the kids go wild like industrial jazz or a good bossa nova.

"Don’t move," she told the Lady Bird Stage audience, simply, on her second song, "You Should See Me In a Crown."

Then: "Still."

A forest of sun-battered, sweat-stickied bodies, which had up until that moment screamed until the carbon dioxide levels (and let's say it, the amount of droplets) went through the roof, did it. They just did it!

And that roar.

Have you heard hundreds of voices so loud that your shoulders shudder from halfway across a park?

Eilish could never be accused of low energy. Any court would throw the charge out. She's a compulsive hopper, a consummate spinner, an artist who lets the sinister and ethereal showboating of the sound pulsing around her just knock itself out. Thank her brother and collaborator Finneas for that.

Have you ever heard a whisper big enough for a stadium?

Strangers chanted her name. They shrieked it again around radio hit "Therefore I Am." She smiled and waved like she just saw a friend at H-E-B. If it's stressful to be adored, Eilish didn't show it on stage.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump wish they inspired that kind of pure-intentioned fervor. But you don't get it without the chops. Or without a high-dollar marketing apparatus, relentless publicity and probably some connections, but you've got to start somewhere.

On honest-to-god jazz single "My Future," she was a nightclub songbird. On the middle-finger groove "Lost Cause," she pulled faces like Lucille Ball while she (somewhat calmly, all things considered) let her target have it.

Funny that I mention politics. Almost like I planned it. Eilish's generation, at the risk of generalizing, is conscious because they have to be, what with the whole three-seconds-to-apocalypse business.

"If you don’t think global warming exists, you’re a (expletive) loser," she said with eye-rolling dismissal.

Like a lot of artists at ACL Fest, Eilish had searing words about the Texas abortion ban, directed to Republican lawmakers.

"I'm sick and tired of old men," she said, the words "Bans Off Our Bodies" appearing on screen. "Shut the (expletive) up about our bodies."

"When they made that (expletive) a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show," Eilish continued. She wanted to punish the place that allowed the abortion law to happen. Then, she added, she "remembered you guys are the victims, and you deserve the world."

She put her middle finger up. A not-small army did, too.

Her summary: "My body my (expletive) choice."

On "Everything I Wanted," she sat atop a rising platform, the faces of the audience projected on the front and one the screens all around her. Just one among many, but still the only one headlining ACL Fest.

How do you reconcile not always getting the big deal, when everyone around you gets it so sincerely?

Look, at a certain level, Eilish's power isn't rational. There's a discordance between her gentle touch and how it sparks the reaction you'd see at a prize fight. But thinks suck, and for some, for Eilish's people, they can't remember it not sucking.

It's why "Happier Than Ever," the title track off her latest album, was the only choice for a closing number. It starts with a slow strum, Eilish pouring her heart out and out and out until the music heaves and erupts into a heavy metal catharsis.

She sang with more force than any other time that night: "And all that you did was make me (expletive) sad."