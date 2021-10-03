ACL Fest Day 3 picks: Who we think you need to see on Sunday

Indecisive about what to check out for the third day of the first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival? Never fear, Austin360 is here. Here are the artists our experts recommend for Sunday. See picks for all three days of the fest here.

Peter Blackstock's picks

12:15 p.m. and 1 p.m. Shooks and Calder Allen (Vrbo and Tito’s): Musical talent often gets passed down through the generations in Austin, as these two acts attest. Charismatic indie band Shooks is fronted by Marlon Sexton, son of Bob Dylan guitarist Charlie Sexton. And troubadour Calder Allen is the grandson of Terry Allen, the great Lubbock songwriter/sculptor. The kids are all right.

3:30 p.m. Tenille Arts (BMI): There’s typically not much country music at ACL Fest — this year’s George Strait headlining slot being a huge exception — but if you have a hankering for twang, check out this Canadian upstart with the unusual given name (she was born Tenille Jade Dakota Arts). Her third album, “Girl to Girl,” comes out later this month, following on the momentum of her 2019 top 10 country single “Somebody Like That.”

4:30 p.m. Band of Horses (Lady Bird): Formed in Seattle nearly two decades ago but now based in South Carolina, Band of Horses has had some lineup changes in recent years but remains focused on frontman Ben Bridwell’s roots-leaning indie-rock songs. Five years past 2016’s “Why Are You OK,” they seem overdue for a new record; perhaps this set will feature new material.

7:30 p.m. St. Vincent (T-Mobile): Now with two Grammys to her credit, eclectic Dallas musician Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, is one of contemporary music’s most adventurous acts. Early tenures with the Polyphonic Spree and Sufjan Stevens turned out to be just pit stops for an artist who’s gone on to push the boundaries of pop and rock in fascinating new directions. This year’s “Daddy’s Home” found her working with major-league producer Jack Antonoff (also leader of Bleachers, playing the fest at 4 p.m. Friday).

8:30 p.m. Duran Duran (Honda): So Stevie Nicks dropped out? No problem, here’s another 1980s hit-machine happy to pick up the slack. The English new-wave poster-boys still feature four members of its most productive period in founders Nick Rhodes and John Taylor, singer Simon LeBon and drummer Roger Taylor. Yes, there’s a new album, “Future Past,” coming later this month. But it’s perfectly understandable if you’re there for “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Rio” and the band’s other ’80s MTV staples.

Deborah Sengupta Stith's picks

12:15 p.m. Deezie Brown (Miller Lite): Put the ATX in Austin City Limits for the Screw-country native who wants to move the South forward.

1:45 p.m. Public Library Commute (BMI): The artist also known as Conrad Hsiang makes breezy pop songs that sound like summer.

3:30 p.m. Cautious Clay (Miller Lite): If you prefer your indie rock with a double shot of searing soul, this is your jam.

4:30 p.m. 070 Shake (Tito's): Let the tortured heartbreak of “Guilty Conscience” soundtrack a cathartic release for your deepest regrets.

6:30 p.m. Karol G (Honda): Her Nicki Minaj collab “Tusa” skyrocketed her to international stardom, but the Colombian singer has a whole catalog of reggaeton bangers to take you into the home stretch of this fest.

7:30 p.m. Tierra Whack (Vrbo): For fans of powerful female artists, this is the toughest conflict of the fest. The Philly rapper’s jaw-dropping versatility and infrequent Austin visits give her a slight edge, but you can’t go wrong with Erykah Badu or St. Vincent either.

8:30 p.m. Tyler, the Creator (Lady Bird): In the most stunning reversal of the modern music era, the artist who once snidely delivered cupcakes to feminists protesting Odd Future’s homophobic lyrics and graphic descriptions of sexual violence started to rap about kissing boys and unrequited love. His last two albums might be the greatest argument against cancel culture ever made.

Eric Webb's picks

12:15 p.m. Jany Green (BMI): An Alaska-to-Los Angeles move inspires this artist’s sublime, sun-inflected dance jams, which makes a great case for outlawing snow. Weekend 1 only.

1:45 p.m. Public Library Commute (BMI) or Kennyhoopla (T-Mobile): Two great undercard options on this overall-kinda-sleepy Sunday lineup. In Conrad Hsiang’s Public Library Commute, you’ll get sweet and pensive dreamcore. In Kenneth La'ron’s KennyHoopla show, you’ll get a pop-punk transfusion straight to your veins. Public Library Commute plays Weekend 1 only.

3:30 p.m. Cautious Clay (Miller Lite): I never got to catch this silky-voiced Cleveland native when he took over South by Southwest a couple years ago. God does give second chances, amen.

4:30 p.m. Band of Horses (Lady Bird): Much like Charles Foster Kane with his sled, my mind is forever chasing the contentedness that filled my heart when I first watched Band of Horses at ACL Fest in college. In my memory, it was golden hour. Was it? Don’t burst my Rosebud-ble.

6:30 p.m. Greta Van Fleet (Lady Bird): People like to roast Michigan family band Greta Van Fleet, saying their retro-minded take on rock is just a warmed-over Led Zeppelin imitation. Joke’s on you! I did not grow up listening to Led Zeppelin, except for trying to decode the Satanic message in “Stairway to Heaven,” and I think the little curly-haired guy with the high voice in Greta Van Fleet sounds great.

7:30 p.m. Tierra Whack (Vrbo): Listen to the Philly phenom’s “Living Single”-referencing verse on Beyonce’s “My Power,” and then let me know where you are standing for her set, and I’ll meet you there.

8:30 p.m. Duran Duran (Honda) or Tyler, the Creator (Lady Bird): The ol’ cop-out shuffle over here; no apologies. Before the original Sunday headliners evaporated, the Stevie Nicks vs. DaBaby choice was as clear as a moonlit witching hour. Now, I genuinely think this is one of the harder headliner choices to make in a while. Dance in the sand to “Rio” with the hunks of yesteryear or tremble in an “Earfquake” with one of hip-hop's most intriguing groundbreakers. Maybe split your time!