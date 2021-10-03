Marc Rebillet brought out the fans with his improvised set at ACL Fest

Oh! How interesting!

This was the main thought running through my head during Marc Rebillet's Sunday set at Austin City Limits Music Festival. Rebillet, in a true feat, improvised his entire hourlong performance on the T-Mobile stage, save for the final song.

He was striking, wearing only briefs, loafers, a neon green, silky open robe with neon pink trim and his glasses.

He started the show by yelling at the crowd: "You shut the (expletive) up! Shut the (expletive) up! Shut it!"

He then launched into a song, using his mixer and keyboard to loop sounds. He asked the crowd, which he had climbed into, what he would sing about and one audience member hit him with "Penis!"

Ever the crowd pleaser, Rebillet, who has 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube, played a whole song about being able to see a penis through a person's pants. He used another word for penis, though.

"I see your penis, yeah I see it through your pants, (expletive)," he sung out.

The crowd ate up every bit of it.

At one point, he tossed his robe off and jumped onto the crowd, surfing with a champagne bottle he popped.

The baby behind me was was making little noises, giggling and waving their hands in the air. Once I started to think like that baby, focusing on (I assume) the crowd's energy, the booming base and the assortment of sounds coming from Rebillet's mixer and keyboard, I began to enjoy myself a bit more.

His music is just what a night out on the town requires— beats to move to and long enough to really enjoy. Each song was impressive in its size— full of sounds, banter, singing, dancing, yelling, thrusting, and head-banging.

"Everything you just heard was improvised from scratch, nothing planned, nothing written," he said.

The people yelled and the person behind me said: "They call him the 'loop daddy.' "

I applaud the loop daddy on his objectively successful ACL Fest set.