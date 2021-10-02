Megan Thee Stallion brings the hot girls (including Miley) to the stage at ACL Fest

With gluteal gymnastics, hits and hotties, Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion hosted a raucous and raunchy throw down at Austin City Limits Festival on Friday.

First things first: new school rappers don't always, ahem, rap all their lyrics live these days. Old school heads (including yours truly) find this annoying, but the younger generation of rap fans don't really care. As such, the Houston hot girl did not produce faithful recreations of her gleefully obscene hits. Instead, she treated her set as a steamy dance party with tens of thousands of her best new girlfriends.

Don't get it twisted: Megan can rhyme with the best of them, and she dropped into beast mode to flex her skills several times during the set, including a wicked a capella on the second track, "Freak Nasty." The woman has killer bars, and it would have been nice to see her deliver more of them live, but that wasn't how she decided to focus her set.

With a fierce dance team at her back, Megan dropped, popped and twerked with impossible dexterity, drawing the crowd into a marathon cardio session and wild celebration of female sexuality.

Songs like "Hot Girl Summer" and her unprintable-in-these-pages hit "WAP" drew huge responses the ACL crowd, which — it's worth noting — was marked by a jarring lack of diversity.

The heart of her set was about connecting with her hot girls. She shouted out the real hotties, the hotties who make their own money, the college hotties and most of all her Texas hotties.

"Texas, I missed y'all," she called near the top of her set. Later on, she told us it felt "so (expletive) good to be home."

"Without Texas there would be no Megan Thee Stallion," she said.

After giving her own dance team a chance to showcase their skills, she pulled up a group of hot girls from the crowd to break it down. To the delirious delight of the crowd, infamous twerker Miley Cyrus, who was headlining on the same stage later in the evening, rushed onstage to join the party. (Billie Eilish who headlines the festival on Saturday was also hanging out stage side during the set.)

When she brought a second group onstage, it underlined why she strives to make these connections. One woman told her how she'd just graduated from an Ivy League school. Many hugged her or took selfies.

As the set moved into the home stretch, she once again drew huge cheers with the hits "Body" and "Savage."

She prefaced the hater-eviscerating track "What's New" with a series of (expletive) yous to the doubters, the deniers and the "(expletive expletive) men trying to tell us what the (expletive) to do with our bodies."

Before taking the set out with "Thot (expletive)" she shouted out her hotties one last time, referring to herself as a "hot girl coach."

That is clearly one of her most relished roles and one she performs like a champ.