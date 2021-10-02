Better weather and Billie hype. ACL opens second day to fans who are 'Happier Than Ever'

Stefany Cordero and her aunt, Sindy, both from Boerne, are ready for their first Billie Eilish concert.

The pair lined up at the Austin City Limits Music Festival gates right before they opened for Day 2 of the first weekend at Zilker Park. It was a few minutes late, with the "Star Wars" theme signaling the start of festing at 11:07 a.m.

But no matter to some Eilish fans, who raced to the Lady Bird Stage as soon as they scanned their wristbands.

Eilish is "so talented," Stefany Cordero said, and her lyrics "really hit."

Yesterday, she was in the front row for George Strait's headlining set on the Lady Bird Stage after camping out starting at 12:30 p.m. (Gates were delayed to 3 p.m. because of weather.) She even walked away with Strait's guitar pick and set list.

Maybe she'll have the same luck for Eilish, the pop phenom who's making her ACL return at 8:30 p.m. after a 2019 debut.

On the Honda Stage, dance group Rufus du Sol will take the other headliner spot at 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. Other anticipated acts for the day include viral sensation Doja Cat, rapper Jack Harlow, Austin breakout Dayglow, indie rockers Modest Mouse and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.

Weather's been the looming cloud (sorry) over Austin's festival dreams this weekend. After soggy grounds cut three hours out of ACL's opening day, the forecast looks much more hopeful for Day 2.

After a dry morning, the afternoon will bring a 30% chance of scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm, said Keith White, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Most of the rain activity will stay to the west and northwest of Austin, he said.

“We can’t completely rule it out, but chances are lower than what we thought a couple days ago,” he said.

But on the ground, we'll tell you: It's a humid one, and we're feeling pretty slimy. Dress accordingly.