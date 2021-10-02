ACL Fest Day 2 picks: Who we think you need to see on Saturday

Indecisive about what to check out for the second day of the first weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival? Never fear, Austin360 is here. Here are the artists our experts recommend for Saturday. See picks for all three days of the fest here.

Peter Blackstock's picks

1 p.m. Sir Woman (Tito’s): A couple of years into the run of this band that began as Kelsey Wilson’s side-project to the beloved indie group Wild Child, we’re getting the sense that Sir Woman may be pulling a Shinyribs, akin to when Kevin Russell’s current band ultimately overshadowed and outlasted his long-running outfit the Gourds. It’s too early to tell for sure, but for now, just revel in the soulful pop vein she’s mining with this sprawling ensemble.

2:20 p.m. Surfaces (Honda): Maybe the biggest band ever to come out of College Station, the duo of Forrest Frank and Colin Padalecki delivers party-hearty pop grooves that have connected enough for the band to sell out a recent Stubb’s show. They got so much attention for their early songs "24/7/365" and "Sunday Best" that no less than Elton John joined them on last year’s single "Learn to Fly."

3:30 p.m. Katie Pruitt (BMI): The Nashville-via-Atlanta Americana singer-songwriter had just released her acclaimed debut album “Expectations” in early 2020 when the pandemic hit. But she’d already turned heads in Austin with live performances during South by Southwest and elsewhere. Expect Pruitt to be a solid draw at the smaller BMI stage, which typically features worthy up-and-coming acts.

4:30 p.m. Phoebe Bridgers (Lady Bird): Nominated for best new artist at the Grammys earlier this year (she lost to fellow ACL Fest act Megan Thee Stallion), the Los Angeles indie singer-songwriter is one of the festival’s hottest rising stars. She’s released just two albums, but both are of a quality that suggests Bridgers is a long-term career artist. She’ll also tape the “Austin City Limits” TV show on Oct. 7.

5:20 p.m. Missio (VRBO): After breaking big out of the gate with the single “Middle Fingers” a few years ago, the Austin electronica duo of Matthew Brue and David Butler quickly broadened their horizons with the impressive album “The Darker the Weather / The Better the Man” in 2019. This year’s “Skeletons,” the third in a series of EPs, includes an abbreviated recast of the Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize.”

6:20 p.m. Modest Mouse (Honda): One of the Pacific Northwest’s best-known indie-rock bands for nearly three decades, Modest Mouse returned this summer with “The Golden Casket,” its first album in six years. The lineup has shuffled a bit across the decades, but singer-guitarist Isaac Brock remains the band’s guiding creative force.

7:30 p.m. Dayglow (VRBO): It seems significant to me that among the three of us who write regularly about a broad range of music for the Statesman/Austin360, all of us appreciate Dayglow. Sloan Struble’s pop explorations while at the University of Texas have exploded into a full-blown career that has brought him from a small-stage appearance at ACL Fest 2019 to this much higher-profile slot.

Deborah Sengupta Stith's picks

12:50 p.m. Amber Mark (Lady Bird): A smoky voice, smooth R&B grooves seasoned with splashes of bossa nova and hints of disco, and the most sensual cover of “Thong Song” you’ll ever hear. Sounds like everything you need to start your Saturday right.

1:35 p.m. Yendry (BMI): With sly sexiness and a voice that aches with emotion, the Dominican Italian singer is on the verge of a global breakout.

2 p.m. Moziah (Tito’s): Sunny hip-hop and R&B rich with unexpected flourishes and soaring soulful vocals.

3:20 p.m. AG Club (Miller Lite): The Bay Area hip-hop group flexes their crew power with styles that run the gamut from melodic and introspective to vaguely menacing.

4:20 p.m. Phoebe Bridgers (Lady Bird): The folk-rock standout’s set falls smack dab in the middle of a full day of female artists on the skyline stage. What a time to be alive.

5:20 p.m. Gina Chavez (BMI): A jubilant Latin pop interlude.

6:20 p.m. Doja Cat (Lady Bird): Rising from the bovine basement of the internet to become a chart-topping pop star, the singer/rapper’s excellent 2021 release “Planet Her” is a Lil Nas X-level argument for the long-term viability of viral sensations.

7:20 p.m. Dayglow (Vrbo): The genial pop wunderkind and Fred Rogers superfan makes the upbeat therapy pop your pandemic-battered soul needs.

8:30 p.m. Billie Eilish (Lady Bird): The defiant wordplay of “Therefore I Am” and the rage releasing climax of “Happier Than Ever” will overshadow the downtempo, introspective tunes on the pop superstar’s new album in an ACL Fest set for the ages.

Eric Webb's picks

12:05 p.m. Sun Room (BMI): Beach-rock vibes for your Friday night hangover. A little Best Coast meets Hunx & His Punx meets Parquet Courts, but on muscle relaxers. Weekend 1 only.

12:50 p.m. Frances Forever (Honda): Speaking of sun, listening to the dreamy Massachusetts mind behind the viral hit “Space Girl” is a great way to keep easing into Saturday.

2:20 p.m. girl in red (Lady Bird): In the immortal words of Billy Eichner, let’s go lesbians! Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven Ringheim’s lush tunes have become synonymous on the internet with queer romance (and heartache), and they go much harder than they seem to at first blush.

3:20 p.m. Remi Wolf (T-Mobile): Liiiterally dare you to listen to any song by this California funk-pop trickster and not smile from ear to ear and then back to the other ear again. (Sorry, gross.) Listen to “Monte Carlo” for a taste of the funky-funny sauce.

4:20 p.m. Phoebe Bridgers (Lady Bird): We all know what 4:20 means … time to openly sob in a park, right. With a dedicated fan army of “Pharbz” supporting her, Bridgers has scaled the indie-rock heap in a short order. “Motion Sickness” and “Kyoto” are the bangers, but the slower album cuts kinda make the case that Bridgers is her generation’s Joni Mitchell. (Is that OK to say? We’ll say it.)

5:20 p.m. Gina Chavez (BMI): Spend your early evening with a fearless talent from right here in Austin. Weekend 1 only.

6:20 p.m. Doja Cat (Lady Bird): Does anyone write with the kind of spectacularly unhinged wit that Doja does these days? Probably, but they’re not chart-toppers who take over TikTok every time they breathe, like Ms. Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini.

7:20 p.m. Dayglow (Vrbo): What else can I say about Sloan Struble’s sunny, smart indie pop that we haven’t already written in these pages? The hometown hero’s “Fuzzybrain” made him a rising star, and this year’s “Harmony House” is one of the best albums of the year, an effervescent and wise-before-his-time collection of songs that leave you crying on the dancefloor.

8:30 p.m. Billie Eilish (Lady Bird): Watching the reigning empress of all popular music at ACL Fest in 2019 was like watching a snake charmer in action, except the snakes were all sweaty kids in a park. Honestly, kind of scared to see how much her power has grown by now.