'Excited to get ratchet': Megan Thee Stallion fans form crowd hours before Houston rapper takes ACL Fest stage

Cowboy hats, rain boots and cheetah-print fits dotted the sweaty crowd Friday afternoon, as fans waited for Megan Thee Stallion.

A crowd was already forming at 3:25 p.m., nearly three hours before the Houston hottie would take the stage.

For Lizzie Buchanan and Justice Colbert, situated close to the stage, Megan was the reason they came to ACL Fest. Colbert flew in from Philadelphia to see Megan with Buchanan, an Austinite.

"We're excited to get ratchet with her," Buchanan, who was wearing a cheetah-print body suit, said. "I'm not really into rap, but there's something about Megan."

Before they made it to Zilker Park, they feared the morning rain would cause them to miss her show, which is set to be the first time they see the rapper live.

"We were so afraid today was going to get canceled," Buchanan said. "I don't know what we would have done."

Their strife didn't end when the rain cleared, though. Their Uber ride was late to the festival. They ran in and went straight to the Honda stage where Megan was performing after stopping at the bar, of course.

"MGK is cool, but we really don't know him," Buchanan said of Machine Gun Kelly, who would be taking the stage before Megan.

"(Megan) is a rap, feminist icon representing Black girl magic," she said.

The Bilby sisters, Jenn and Angie, were also up close to see Megan after Machine Gun Kelly.

"We're trying to get on stage," Angie Bilby said.

The sisters have been fans of Megan since her YouTube days when she would record freestyles.

"She's a hottie," Jenn Bilby said.