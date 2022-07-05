Willie Nelson's Picnic brings a musical bounty and Beto O'Rourke to Q2 Stadium in Austin

"The life I love is making music with my friends," Willie Nelson sang, onstage at Q2 Stadium to close out his annual Fourth of July Picnic on Monday night. And, sure enough, he was making music with his friends: youngest son Micah, harmonica ace Mickey Raphael, drummer Billy English, bassist Kevin Smith, guitarist Ray Benson, and … Beto O'Rourke?

The Democratic candidate for Texas governor showed up at the Picnic for the second time in four years, following his 2018 appearance at Circuit of the Americas with a cameo that caught the attention of fans who were on their feet for Nelson's hourlong set at Austin's new pro soccer stadium. It capped a hot but happy Fourth for thousands of concertgoers, some of whom had showed up at noon to catch Benson with opening act Asleep at the Wheel.

Photos:Willie Nelson and famous friends at Fourth of July Picnic at Q2 Stadium in Austin

In all, 10 acts performed from noon to 11 p.m., showcasing the impressive breadth of the country-tinged Americana genre that has long been central to Willie's musical identity. From the highly literate songcraft of Jason Isbell, to the eclectic emotionalism of Allison Russell, to the crossover pop-country of Midland, to the throwback trad sounds of Charley Crockett and beyond, this was perhaps the most impressively booked and presented Picnic since Willie moved them back to Austin in 2015 for a five-year run at Circuit of the Americas.

But the new venue, home to the Austin FC soccer team, was in many ways the star of this year's event. Q2's first music event seemed a successful debut, though the not-quite-full stands and field seats may have limited the payday for the promoters (concert giant C3 Presents/Live Nation).

Attendance was sparse for the first few acts, in part because some early-arrivers with field seats chose to stay in shady areas during the heat of the day when the sun was directly overhead. But there was much more shade at Q2 than there had been at COTA, thanks to the overhangs that shaded the stands for most of the day. Stadium personnel wisely allowed those with field seats to wander among shady seats in the afternoon, when temperatures neared triple digits and much of the crowd had not yet arrived.

Asleep at the Wheel kicked things off at noon with trademark Lone Star flair, from "Miles and Miles of Texas" to a handful of Bob Wills western swing classics. Steve Earle & the Dukes began their 1 p.m. set with a trio of tunes by the late Jerry Jeff Walker, for whom Earle recently made a tribute album. Along with Beto's later cameo onstage, the set gestured toward the politics in the air at the Picnic. Guitarist Chris Masterson wore a T-shirt that read "Abort Abbott," while his wife, violinist/keyboardist Eleanor Whitmore, sported one that said "Come and Take It" with an illustration of a uterus (making clear the band's opposition to the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade).

More:5 memories of Willie Nelson Picnics

The first Nelson to hit the stage was Micah, whose band Particle Kid played a half-hour set of blazing psych-rock highlighted by the seven-minute closer "Amerikan Lyfe." He'd return later, playing guitar alongside his father in the show's final hour. Austin troubadour Crockett followed with a lively 45 minutes of old-school country, including songs from his recent tribute to the late James Hand, that clearly won over the gradually growing afternoon audience.

Midafternoon fittingly brought Midland to the stage. Based in Dripping Springs, the core trio of singer Mark Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson and bassist Cameron Duddy was supplemented by a five-piece backing crew that included Austin singer-songwriter Jonathan Terrell on guitar and harmony vocals. A couple of cover tunes illustrated the 1970s vibe that permeates the band's own music: They rocked it up on Eddie Rabbitt's "Drivin' My Life Away" and tapped into "Smokey and the Bandit" territory with the film's Jerry Reed-penned theme song "East Bound and Down." A set-closing rendition of Tom Petty's "Last Dance With Mary Jane" turned out to be the first of two Petty covers at the Picnic.

Grammy-winning Nashville duo Brothers Osborne followed with a set that veered closer to contemporary mainstream country than anything else on this year's Picnic bill. But siblings J.T. and John Osborne, backed by a five-piece band, still push the boundaries of country radio with a rocked-up sound that leaned toward anthemic numbers such as "Younger Me."

Easily the most adventurous booking on the bill was Russell, who played clarinet and banjo alongside a cellist, violinist, guitarist and drummer. She stressed material from her acclaimed 2021 solo debut "Outside Child," speaking eloquently between songs about the enduring promise of the United States in trying times. "I do not believe this is a curse we can't break. I believe in the dream of America," she said. "Our circle is bloody, it's bruised, but it's still whole."

More:Meet Allison Russell, an inspired addition to Willie Nelson's Picnic

Much of the crowd seemed to have bought their tickets primarily for the next act, Kentucky native Tyler Childers, judging from the crowd's response when he hit the stage at 7:20 p.m. A 31-year-old country-bluegrass firebrand with a spectacular backwoods-holler singing style, Childers played an hourlong set that seemed to fully satisfy his die-hard fans, while making a few more among those who were hearing him for the first time. And he showed a fine choice in covers with a soulful mid-set rendition of Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through the Night."

As the sun set and all of Q2 finally cooled down a bit, Isbell and his four-piece 400 Unit band took the stage for an hour of tunes traversing the Nashville-via-Alabama songwriter's impressive 15-year solo career since his departure from Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers. Highlights included the anthemic "Hope the High Road" and acoustic "If We Were Vampires" from 2017's "The Nashville Sound," and guitarist Sadler Vaden's vocal lead on a cover of Drivin' N' Cryin's "Honeysuckle Blue" from the group's recent "Georgia Blue" album of songs by Georgia musicians. "It's the Fourth of July, so we're going to have a little fun," Isbell said as the band launched into its final song, a triumphant cover of Tom Petty's "American Girl."

All that was left was the fireworks and Willie. The former was perhaps slightly disappointing, a 12-minute pyrotechnics show with limited impact depending upon where your seats were. Q2's overhang provides welcome shade, but it also obscures parts of the sky, which meant not everyone could see the full effect of the rockets' red glare.

But folks seemed to enjoy it regardless, and it provided a nice bridge to the evening's true finale. Willie strolled onstage just after 10 p.m., sporting a red soccer jersey with the number "420" on the back. He began, as always, with "Whiskey River," but immediately tossed a curve, following not with his usual "Still Is Still Moving" but rather Bob Willis' "Stay All Night (Stay a Little Longer)."

Timeline:The definitive history of Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic

After a tender version of "Always on My Mind," Willie strummed the familiar chords to "On the Road Again," and suddenly O'Rourke was onstage playing guitar with him, along with Beto's youngest son, Henry. The crowd reaction was a mix of oohs and aahs and cheers and boos, but a lot more of the former than the latter. Nelson has made no secret of his support for O'Rourke, so the cameo was not all that surprising, especially given his previous appearance at the 2018 Picnic during his U.S. Senate campaign.

But mostly, the spotlight stayed on Willie, who brought the field-level concertgoers to their feet for almost the entirety of his hourlong set. He mixed old favorites such as "Good Hearted Woman" and "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground" with more recent tunes that featured son Micah, notably "I Thought About You, Lord" from Willie's 1996 album "Spirit" and a new tune Micah wrote called "If I Die When I'm High, I'll Be Halfway to Heaven."

Almost all of the Picnic's performers returned for the traditional gospel-tinged finale of "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" and "I'll Fly Away," with a surprise encore of Mac Davis' "It's Hard to Be Humble" that pushed the finish line just past 11 p.m. Will the Picnic return to Q2 next year? It's too early to say, but this first one went well enough to suggest it's a distinct possibility.