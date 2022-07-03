5 memories of Willie Nelson Picnics, from College Station to Luckenbach and beyond

The first Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic took place in Dripping Springs in 1973. Despite a few off-years over the past five decades, the Picnic has persevered to become an iconic tradition.

This year's Picnic will be at Q2 Stadium, home of Austin's new major-league soccer team. Performers joining Nelson include Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Allison Russell and the Brothers Osborne.

Here's a handful of highlights from Picnics past — one each from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. Our research was significantly aided by archival reports from former Statesman staffer Dave Thomas, who's currently writing a book about the Picnic's history that's tentatively due to be published next year by Texas A&M Press.

College Station 1974: Remember when Robert Earl Keen's car caught on fire?

A three-day event that ran July 4-6, the second annual Picnic included legendary Texans Waylon Jennings and Lefty Frizzell, then up-and-coming talents such as Jerry Jeff Walker and Doug Sahm, and a rising whippersnapper from Florida named Jimmy Buffett. But the most-remembered detail that year involved Robert Earl Keen, then a student at Texas A&M who attended as a fan. His car caught fire in the parking lot, a mishap he commemorated by using a photo of his car going up in flames on the cover of his 1997 album titled, fittingly, "Picnic."

Southpark Meadows 1985: Country legends play a future Austin shopping center

Two months earlier, the debut album of the Highwaymen — a supergroup featuring Nelson, Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson — had arrived. All of them were on-hand at Southpark, which was an outdoor concert venue for much of the 1980s and '90s before becoming the shopping center it is today. Neil Young played, too, along with country great Hank Snow and June Carter Cash.

Luckenbach 1995: 'Ain't nobody feelin' no pain'

"Let's go to Luckenbach, Texas, with Waylon and Willie and the boys," the two legends sang in their country-chart-topping 1977 smash. And so Willie did: Around 13,000 people showed up at the Hill Country hamlet (population 3) to see old-school favorites such as Ray Price and newcomers including Jesse Dayton for a Picnic that was so successful, Willie kept going back to Luckenbach for the next four Picnics.

Spicewood 2003: People might still be stuck in this epic traffic jam

A new venue, Two River Canyon Amphitheater, was created solely for this Picnic near Willie's Luck Ranch home base west of Austin. But a dearth of infrastructure led to massive traffic jams for the two-day July 4-5 fest. The lineup was impressive, with Merle Haggard, the Dead, Shawn Colvin, Patty Griffin and Los Lonely Boys among the performers. But the venue failed; this was the only event ever presented there.

Circuit of the Americas 2018: Hey, what's Beto doing with a guitar?

The fourth of five years at Austin's Formula 1 venue mixed contemporary Americana stars such as Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price and Ryan Bingham with bands featuring Willie's offspring, including Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Micah Nelson's Particle Kid, and Folk Uke (featuring Amy Nelson). But the big news came when Beto O'Rourke, then in the midst of a Senate campaign, came out to sing and play acoustic guitar with Willie and his band for the grand finale. Hey, O'Rourke is running for governor this year. Might he make an appearance at Q2 Stadium?

