Willie Nelson's new book delves into his lifelong adventures with drummer Paul English

Willie Nelson wrote the song "Me & Paul" in the early 1970s his longtime drummer Paul English, who he considered his closest friend. "We received our education, in the cities of the nation, me and Paul," he sang of the man he met in the 1950s and had been touring with since the '60s.

English died in February 2020 at age 87. But in the introduction to Nelson's new book "Me and Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship," due Sept. 20 from Harper Horizon, Willie writes, "now that he's gone, he's still here. He still knows me. He still lives in my heart and in the hearts of everyone whose lives he touched."

Written with renowned music biographer David Ritz, who worked with Willie on his 2015 autobiography "It's a Long Story: My Life" and the 2019 Willie and Bobbie Nelson dual memoir "Me and Sister Bobbie," the 256-page book is something that Willie said he owed his old friend.

"There's something about my friendship with Paul that reminds me of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn," Nelson said in a press release announcing the book. "Tom was more civilized and Huck was wilder. Although I was plenty wild at age 22, I'd have to say Paul was wilder. Like Tom and Huck, though, we became a team. Nothing could or would ever separate us."

A preface from Ritz adds that the new book "is not straight autobiography. This is something different, a collection of tales — some short, some tall."

Billy English, Paul's brother, joined Willie's long-running Family band as a percussionist in 1983 and took over the main drum seat after Paul died. The death of Willie's older sister Bobbie, his longtime pianist, earlier this year at age 91 has further changed the lineup of the band.

As yet, no new pianist has been added; Willie's sons Lukas and Micah both have been playing with their father more regularly. (Micah will be aboard for Monday's Fourth of July Picnic at Q2 Stadium, along with Billy English, bassist Kevin Smith and longtime harmonica player Mickey Raphael.

Nelson, who turned 89 in April, recently released "A Beautiful Time," the 17th studio album he's released in his 80s.