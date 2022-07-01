Meet Allison Russell, an inspired addition to the lineup for Willie Nelson's Picnic

Thanks to Willie Nelson, Austin is quickly becoming a favorite destination for Allison Russell.

The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter played this year’s Luck Reunion in March at Nelson’s Luck Ranch just west of town. She returned in May to tape “Austin City Limits,” the program Nelson helped launch when he taped the pilot episode almost 50 years ago.

Now she’s back again, as the only female artist in the lineup for Willie’s Fourth of July Picnic on Monday at Q2 Stadium. Russell knew she wanted to be a part of Willie’s orbit after she played Farm Aid, the annual benefit concert Nelson co-founded in the 1980s, last year in Connecticut.

Back in the saddle again:Willie Nelson's Fourth of July Picnic returns at Q2 Stadium

“Willie is such a giant, and such an influence,” she said, noting she was impressed by the Nelson family's “level of care and interconnectedness, whether it's with art or with supporting family farms, or supporting the communities that he's part of. He’s such a brilliant and inspiring artist and activist.”

Born and raised in Montreal, Russell left home as a teenager to escape abuse and eventually ended up in Vancouver, where she was part of an indie-folk band called Po’ Girl that released a half-dozen records between 2003 and 2010. After meeting fellow songwriter JT Nero, she moved to Chicago and started a band with him called Birds of Chicago.

Russell and Nero married in 2013 and the following year had a daughter, Ida. Both Ida and Nero, who co-writes frequently with Russell, made guest appearances on Russell’s “Austin City Limits” debut. Russell, who plays clarinet and banjo, did the taping with a spectacular sextet of women musicians who have been touring with her since the 2021 release of her first solo album, “Outside Child.”

The album got three Grammy nominations earlier this year. She didn’t win, but she’ll have another shot this fall at the Americana Music Awards, where Russell is nominated for artist of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

We spoke with Russell, who now lives in Nashville, by phone last month from her tour bus about her debut album, her eclectic band, her connections to Nelson's family, and more.

An 'overnight success' two decades in the making

American-Statesman: You made quite a few records with both Po’ Girl and Birds of Chicago, but “Outside Child” is a spectacular solo debut. What made you finally decide to release a record under your own name?

Allison Russell: I think the catalyst was really the record that I made with Rhiannon Giddens and Amythyst Kiah and Leyla McCalla called “Songs for Our Native Daughters.” It was intended as a one-off recording for Smithsonian Folkways. We took a deep dive into the archives of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, with the idea being that we were going to reinterpret and bring forward some of the songs that were lost to the uncomfortable racialized history of minstrel music — which was the most popular music in the world for almost 70 years.

But what started as that turned into an intense songwriting session between Rhiannon and Leyla and Amythyst and I. We recorded that record over 10 days, and we were delving into the musical history of the Black diaspora, but really focusing on the missing and lost and hidden Black women’s stories. That session was the first time I really connected my own personal history, and the intergenerational abuse and trauma that I survived, to the larger story of the Black diaspora. In a way, that was the genesis of the "Outside Child" record.

When we released the (“Songs of Our Native Daughters”) album in 2019, we did a tour in the summer that culminated at the Newport Folk Fest. It was actually on an overnight drive on the tour bus heading to Newport that I wrote the first song for "Outside Child." They all just kind of tumbled out in a space of about three months.

More music:Black Pumas guitarist Adrian Quesada takes a trip into balada with 'Boleros Psicodélicos'

I had applied for a grant from the Canada Council for the Arts, and I ended up finding out at Americana Fest in September 2019 that I got the grant. A lot of my chosen musical family were in town for Americana Fest, and we found out that four days at our favorite studio in town, the Sound Emporium, had come free in Studio A — where Willie, by the way, has recorded many, many things.

Dan Knobler, my dear friend who produced, was available, so we just went for it. We did one extra day of harmonies and overdubs at Dan's home studio. So we made that record in five days.

At the beginning of the process, I was still in some denial about the fact that I was making a record that I would have to release under my own name, because that is just not something I ever thought I would do. I'm much more comfortable being able to just merge and melt into the ensemble. That's still the case; it’s really a solo record in name only, because of course every artist who contributed to it is part of it.

In addition to being all women, your backing band at the “Austin City Limits” taping in May was intriguing in that you were part of a seven-piece ensemble without bass or keyboards.

We do sometimes. The nature of the ensemble is that we're a community and a coalition, but it changes depending on who's available. … But often we don't have bass or keys. I love the challenge of rediscovering songs each night with different tours with different configurations. That's been something that keeps us all open and in creative communication mode always.

I feel like the bones of the song have to be strong enough to stand on their own. I don't bring a song to the band unless I feel like it's worth playing even if it's totally stripped down. If the bones are good, then I know that they're going to bring their brilliance and take it places I couldn't even imagine, because they're all so brilliant.

The 'magical secret society' of Luck Reunion

You won over a lot of Austinites with your performance at the Luck Reunion earlier this year. What was it like to play a show on Willie’s ranch?

It was so much fun. My daughter Ida, who is 8 now, got to come to that, and she just loved it. She wanted to move there. She has these little toys, and she makes these elaborate kind of plays with them. Lukas Nelson happened to come by, and within a few minutes had been sucked into this play. He did a make-believe play with her for about 45 minutes. And she had no idea (who he was). It will be a great story she can tell. Getting the Luck Reunion ring, you just feel like you've entered this beautiful kind of magical secret society.

More:Our review of the 2022 Luck Reunion

Do they give the performers an actual ring?

Yes! It’s metal; I don't know if it's pewter or silver, but it says Luck on it, and it's just great. Ida quickly appropriated my ring for her collection of mementos. I still get to see it on mantelpiece in her bedroom.

I understand you recently recorded a song for an upcoming Billy Joe Shaver tribute album that Willie’s nephew, Arlyn Studios owner Freddy Fletcher, is involved in producing. What song did you record?

We did "Tramp on your Street" (the title track to Shaver’s 1993 album), and I invited my dear chosen little sisters, SistaStrings, to come sing on it with me. We did this really beautiful full-harmony arrangement. We were thrilled to to be invited to do that. … I always love going in deep on another songwriter’s catalog; I learn so much that way.

Related:Billy Joe Shaver, Texas songwriting legend, dies at 81

I was lucky enough to get to hear Billy Joe not long before he passed away (in 2020) at the Blue Door in Oklahoma City. Every kind of iteration of group I've been in, from Po Girl to Birds of Chicago, had played there. We have yet to play there with the “Outside Child” project, but I'm sure we will eventually. We happened to have a night off in Oklahoma City, and I got to hear Billy Joe Shaver in that room.

You mentioned at your “Austin City Limits” taping that the program had inspired you when you watched it as a kid growing up in Montreal. What are your memories of that?

We didn't have cable TV or anything in the ’80s and ’90s, but we would get PBS from Burlington, Vermont, and they showed “Austin City Limits” on there. I wasn't allowed to listen to modern music really, but “Austin City Limits,” for whatever reason, I was allowed to watch, maybe because my adoptive father was always not home at the time that it aired. I remember seeing Nanci Griffith and Neil Young, because they would rebroadcast older shows. It really was this kind of doorway to freedom.

More 'ACL':Sheryl Crow and Joe Ely are this year's Austin City Limits Hall of Fame inductees