Levitation 2022 lineup will bring Osees, Jesus and Mary Chain, L7, King Gizzard to Austin

Levitation, Austin's annual celebration of psychedelia and music, will return to downtown and East Austin venues for four nights of individually ticketed shows over Halloween weekend, from Oct. 27-30.

Leading the lineup are Scottish retro fuzz rockers Jesus and Mary Chain, who kick off the festival with a Thursday night show at Stubb's with Proto Martyr, and Aussie acid rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, who play a two-night stand at that Red River Cultural District venue on Friday and Saturday. Host band the Black Angels will play their traditional closing set at Stubb's on Sunday.

More Austin music:ACL Fest adds Death Cab For Cutie, Culture Club, Tai Verdes, more to 2022 lineup

Cali rock band Osees, a perennial Levitation fave, will play a four night stand at Hotel Vegas. The East Austin venue also hosts an afternoon show with hardcore punk supergroup OFF! on Saturday.

Other festival highlights include a Sunday show at the Mohawk with legacy all-female punk act L7 and Austin's own Pleasure Venom and a Saturday night bash at the 'Hawk with queercore outfit Hunx and His Punx, Death Valley Girls and Austin's A Giant Dog. There's also an intimate show at the Parish with Sunflower Bean and Ringo Deathstarr and appearances from Brazilian rockers Os Mutantes and pioneering African Zamrock group W.I.T.C.H.

More information, four-day passes and individual tickets are available at levitation.fm.